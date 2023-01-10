Verdict in Martin murder case coming Tuesday

Jan. 9—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man charged with first-degree murder will learn the judge's verdict Tuesday.

Judge Greg Milani has set a Tuesday hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Wapello County to read the verdict he has reached in the case involving Preston Odell Martin.

Investigators say Martin broke into the home of 41-year-old Thomas Carlton Foster in 2019, eventually stabbing him to death. Martin also faces charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Martin opted out of a jury trial in the summer of 2022, thus the case was heard by the judge in a bench trial.

Attorneys for Martin put forth an insanity defense.

Martin faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 50 years, if convicted as charged. If Martin is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be committed for a period of time until he is no longer a danger.

