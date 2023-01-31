Verdict: One charged in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman found guilty, other acquitted

After 12 hours of jury selection, 25 hours of testimony and over 11 hours of deliberations, Devaunte Hill was found guilty of second-degree murder and James Cowan has been acquitted in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

It took two years to bring the case to trial.

The jury returned their verdict Monday in Davidson County Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton's courtroom.

Kaufman was shot to death during her commute to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in December 2020. A single bullet, one of six fired at her, killed her, according to testimony heard during the trial.

Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old ICU nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital, was killed in a shooting on Interstate 440 westbound on Dec. 3, 2020.

Kaufman’s Mazda CX-5 SUV was discovered wrecked along Interstate 440 between Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue. A Metro Parks officer spotted the SUV and pulled over believing it to be a single-vehicle wreck only to discover the vehicle riddled with bullets.

The case drew national attention and nearly $65,000 in reward money was raised in hopes of finding the culprits. A tip to police, from Hill's childhood friend Jacques Merrell-Odom, ultimately identified Hill, 23, and Cowen, 30, as possible suspects.

Hill was taken into custody on Dec. 11, 2020 at his East Nashville apartment. Cowan was arrested Jan. 12, 2021 at an apartment complex in Antioch. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

Devaunte Lewis Hill walks into the court room at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Hill is charged with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman.

Testimony revealed cell phone data placed both Hill and Cowen in the I-440 area around the time of the shooting. Neither of the men knew Kaufman.

Attorneys for Hill and Cowan argued their clients aren't guilty of first-degree murder, which requires both premeditation and intent in the killing.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman argued both premeditation and intent were present when Hill picked up the gun to fire and Cowan drove the car alongside Kaufman's on the interstate.

Assistant Deputy Public Defender Georgia Sims, representing Hill, did not deny her client shot Kaufman but said his actions were an impulse and extreme overreaction.

James Edward Cowan stands in front of Judge Angelita Dalton before opening statements at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Cowan is one of the men who are charged with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman.

"He wants you to know that even though he did not intend, or plan for her to die, he is the person who pulled the trigger and ended her life," Sims said.

Attorney Ron Munkeboe, representing Cowan, focused on the fact that there's no evidence to suggest his client shot anyone. According to testimony, Cowan was the driver of the Cadillac SUV the shots came from. That car later turned up burned less than 12 hours after Hill was arrested.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One charged in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman found guilty, other acquitted