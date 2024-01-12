Verdict reached in alleged 'toolbox murder' trial in Abilene

Roger Wilson took the stand Thursday in order to defend himself against the accusation of his involvement in the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon. Throughout this trial, the jury heard multiple versions of the truth in addition to Wilson's three interviews with police, which each containing a different story. In court, the jury saw firsthand that his story had changed yet again.

The Clear Fork of the Brazos River flows past a bridge on County Road 427 Thursday. According to testimony from the Abilene Police Department, the bridge is one of the possible sites where the body of Priscilla Limon had been dropped into the river inside a truck toolbox on April 25, 2021.

As a result of the inconsistencies in his story and the hard work of the prosecution team, the jury reached a verdict on the night of January 11: Roger Scott Wilson was found guilty in the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon.

'Most truest I could get'

Roger Wilson began his testimony by attempting to retell his story. His defense attorney, Byron Hatchett, allowed Wilson to tell his narrative to the point that Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey had to object twice to the narrative.

In both objections, Judge Jeff Propst sided with her and the prosecution. Throughout Wilson’s time on the stand, Hatchett attempted to paint Wilson as helpful to the homeless and just overall a good friend.

As the defense passed this witness to the prosecution, things began to get interesting.

As Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey found through his testimony, Wilson purported that he had helped Limon when she needed a place to stay. Wilson alleges that he allowed her to live with him until she stole from him.

Right from the start, Stamey set out to poke holes in his story and his testimony. Stamey pointed out that Wilson had himself testified that he had seen Limon taped to a chair, and while he claimed to be helpful, he certainly hadn’t helped her then.

Stamey also pointed out that Wilson’s story had changed yet a fourth time as a result of seeing other witnesses on the stand that the prosecution had called. Wilson claimed in his testimony of the night in question that Johnny Garcia had pointed a rifle at his head, and that is why he hadn’t helped Limon that night.

Wilson testified this in court Thursday. This so-called truth had not been a part of his earlier testimony. It had, however, been a part of another witness's testimony. In fact, two other witnesses had testified that they had seen Garcia holding a rifle, so Wilson seemingly added it to his testimony as well.

When Stamey asked Wilson over and over again why his interviews had differed from each other and from his testimony, Wilson finally relented by saying "Yes, I was wrong for those interviews," that was the "most truest I could get."

Now here was where Stamey really began to shine, as she provided Wilson with two letters that he had written to Ashley Alaniz from jail. In these letters, which Wilson testified were his own, he said "Ashley, we were together all night."

When Stamey asked if Wilson meant the night in question of the alleged kidnapping, Wilson paused, stammered, and eventually said "yes." Throughout this line of questioning, Wilson appeared nervous and unable to form words, when before he had spoken very quickly in response to the defense's questions.

Stamey then pointed out that this would constitute the fourth story that Wilson has tried to tell in the case of Priscilla Limon. According to the letter, Wilson wanted Alaniz to cover for him, which Stamey alleged was so that they could pin the kidnapping on Blake Britner.

The only response from the defense was related to Wilson being "helpful" to women and men alike.

Both the defense and the prosecution subsequently rested.

Helpful friend or orchestrator of a kidnapping?

As the proscution began their closing statement, a picture appeared on the screen of an alive and happy Priscilla Limon. Stamey told the jury that Wilson "doesn't want to face the consequences for what he did to Priscilla."

She pointed out that the state's witnesses had every reason to tell the truth. Alaniz had testified that Wilson had told Limon to return to the house, Wilson had told Alaniz to beat up Limon, and Wilson had taped Limon to a chair. Stamey noted that in exchange for Alaniz's cooperation and subsequent testimony, she would receive a lighter sentence. Alaniz had every reason to be truthful, among the other witnesses for the prosecution.

Stamey ended with a photo of Limon's lifeless head covered by multiple layers of fabric, as taken by the medical examiner who performed the autopsy. Wilson averted his gaze and was unable to look up at either the picture or the jury.

In the defense's closing statements, Hatchett again reminded the jury of how helpful Wilson was, saying that he had provided a home to someone who was homeless. Hatchett also pointed out that Wilson had looked out for his friend, George Frosch, when George was requested to return to 902 Shelton.

Hatchett also said that there was a "mischaracterization" of Wilson ordering Alaniz to fight Limon. When Wilson said that women should take care of other women, Hatchett alleged that his meaning was not intended to start a fight. Instead, Wilson was "trying to help her (Limon)."

Hatchett did point out that "unfortunately, they were all drug addicts," referring to the suspects in question and that Abilene has an unfortunate subculture of drugs and drug abuse. Hatchett went so far as to bring up that "she (Limon) was so combative and so mouthy," while she was taped to a chair.

Hatchett did admit, however, that Wilson did fail to provide aid or call 911 to further help his friend, after Wilson had seen Limon taped to a chair in the house at 902 Shelton.

In the prosecution's rebuttal, Stamey gave the prosecution's final blow. She reminded the jury of Johnny Garcia's testimony. Garcia was the owner of the house at 902 Shelton. She said that in Garcia' testimony, he had said that Wilson had covered Limon's face with his camouflage neck gaiter and then wound tape around it and around Limon's mouth.

Stamey remarked that Garcia had not been present in the courtroom when the autopsy revealed that Limon's head had been covered in several layers, and that the camouflage neck gaiter had been one of the inner layers.

Stamey pointed out that there is no way Garcia could have known about it unless he had truly seen Wilson place that over Limon's head. She then reminded the jury that this is why certain parts of the investigation are kept quiet, and also kept from the media as well.

Stamey ended up emphasizing to the jury that Wilson simply did not want to face his consequences in relation to the kidnapping of Priscilla Limon, and that it was the jury's job to provide them.

Justice for Priscilla Limon

At 5:30 p.m., the jury went out to deliberate. They came back at just over two hours later, around 7:40 p.m., in the 104th District Court. They rendered the verdict: Roger Scott Wilson was guilty in the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon.

On Friday in court, the jury deliberated Wilson's sentencing. Stay with Abilene Reporter News for updates on this story.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Verdict reached in alleged 'toolbox murder' trial