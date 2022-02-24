Verdict reached in civil rights trial of 3 ex-Minneapolis cops connected to George Floyd killing

The jury has reached a verdict Thursday in the federal trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in George Floyd’s fatal arrest.

Thomas Lane, 38; Tou Thao, 36, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28, were each charged with depriving the Black man with medical care while he was violently restrained. Thao and Kueng were both additionally charged with failing to intervene and stop Derek Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin was convicted last year of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to federal charges in December.

The jury deliberated for more than 12 hours Wednesday and Thursday. Jury members consist of eight women and four men.

During closing arguments, U.S. assistant attorney Manda Sertich urged the jury to convict the three men for not following their training and helping a men who was clearly in distress.

“No one did a thing to help,” Sertich said.

“A human being, someone’s son, father, friend, significant other, George Perry Floyd Jr. died a slow and torturous death ... underneath their knees, handcuffed, unarmed, not resisting in broad daylight on a public street,” Sertich said.

Jurors are from around Minnesota, including four from the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas.