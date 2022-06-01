Verdict Reached in Johnny Depp–Amber Heard Defamation Trial

A unanimous verdict has been reached in the defamation lawsuit between divorced actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, capping a blockbuster trial that has seen immense media coverage over the last several weeks.

The jury in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Va., reached their verdict after 13 hours of deliberations, which began on Tuesday afternoon.

Depp, 58, had sued his ex-wife Heard, 36, for $50 million in punitive and compensatory damages for an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 — published with her byline but ghostwritten by the American Civil Liberties Union — in which she cast herself as a victim of “domestic abuse” without mentioning Depp explicitly.

Heard then countersued for $100 million, claiming that Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman had accused her of falsifying abuse accusations against Depp.

The trial began on April 11 and is being presided over by Judge Penney Azcarante.

For the last several weeks, the trial — covered intensely by the tabloid press — has revealed lurid details about their two-year relationship.

Depp testified under oath that Heard had defecated in his bed, a charge she denied under oath in responsive testimony. Heard responded that the couple’s Yorkshire terriers had bowel problems after consuming Depp’s cannabis, and that Depp was obsessed with dog feces. Depp’s drug use was brought up frequently in testimony and cross-examination of witnesses.

The trial has assumed widespread cultural significance amid the #MeToo movement, where prominent and powerful men have faced career reprisal over accusations of sexual assault, especially in the entertainment industry. The movement has been criticized, however, for deference to alleged false accusations and eroding the legal presumption of innocence against accused men — a position that supporters of Depp have endorsed.

The trial was most recently satirized on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The verdict is scheduled to be read in court at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

