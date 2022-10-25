Verdict reached for man charged in 2021 deadly shooting outside of Club Erotica

A verdict has been reached for the second man charged in a deadly shooting in Jan. 2021 outside of Club Erotica in McKees Rocks.

The jury found Khalil Walls not guilty on all charges in the shooting death of Christopher Butler.

The verdict comes a year after the second suspect, Christopher Becher, was found guilty in the death of the second victim, Seth McDermit.

The jury deliberated for four days before reaching the not guilty verdict. They previously told the judge they had a verdict on one charge, but not the other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

