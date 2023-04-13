Verdict reached in murder case of off-duty Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall

Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting off-duty Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall.

Christian Bey is accused of shooting and killing Hall in 2019. He is facing several charges — the most serious is murder in the first degree.

We’re waiting to learn what the jury has decided.

The defense and Commonwealth presented their closing arguments in the case Wednesday morning, turning the case over to the jury.

Officer Hall was off-duty and at a block party in Homewood when the shooting happened, according to police.

According to the Commonwealth, Hall was visiting with loved ones when he went to the block party. Prosecutors said Hall then tried to break up a fight between several women when he was shot in the back three times, allegedly by 34-year-old Bey. Prosecutors said Hall was unarmed at the time.

In court, defense attorney Carmen Robinson painted a different narrative about Hall and what happened the night of his murder, saying Hall was armed at the time of the shooting.

