Verdict reached in San Carlos samurai sword murder trial

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A jury reached a verdict on Monday for a man who used a samurai sword to behead his ex-girlfriend in San Carlos.

The San Mateo County jury found Jose “Rafa” Solano Landaeta guilty of murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro in 2022.

Prosecutors said the 34-year-old Hayward man was driven by “vengeance.”

Castro was a mother of two daughters and Landaeta was the youngest daughter’s father. Their relationship turned “toxic,” his defense attorney said. The former couple sent each other menacing private messages over social media in the days leading up to the murder on Sept. 8, 2022.

Karina Castro (Images via Facebook)

Castro accused her ex-boyfriend of being a pedophile and rapist, trial evidence showed. When she threatened to post their Snapchat conversation publicly on social media, Landaeta responded by sending emoji symbols of ninjas with swords on their backs, evidence revealed.

Landaeta refused to attend several key moments of his own murder trial. He was a no-show for opening statements. He was dismissed from the courtroom after he refused to answer prosecutors’ questions on the witness stand. He was in court for his defense team’s closing arguments on Friday, but did not attend closing arguments from prosecutors.

Defense attorney Robert Cummings admitted that his client fatally slashed Castro with a sword outside Castro’s apartment at 400 Laurel Street in San Carlos.

Cummings told the jury that Landaeta acted in self-defense because Castro made death threats over social media. Threats were made against Landaeta, his mother, and his brother, the defense attorney said.

Jose “Rafa” Solano Landaeta is charged with murder. (Pool image)

Landaeta suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and he stopped taking his medication the week of the homicide, according to Cummings.

Three court-appointed doctors testified there was no link between the defendant’s mental health condition and the murder.

Several jail staff members testified about his time behind bars in Redwood City, including a nurse and health supervisor. They told the jury that Landaeta had no symptoms of mental illness, that he said he stopped taking his medication so the jury would send him home. One doctor testified that Landaeta was likely “malingering” for the jury.

The prosecution also played jail phone call recordings in court. In one of the recorded jail calls, Landaeta told his father that he had “killed the b**ch.”

Earlier in the trial, eye-witnesses testified about the horrific moment they watched a man slash a sword into the victim’s neck and head, even after she was no longer moving. The prosecutor told the jury that Landaeta swung his sword “over, and over, and over again.”

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy Damian Machuca testified that he was working at the grisly crime scene on Sept. 8, 2022 when Landaeta suddenly appeared with his mother and made a murder confession.

Prosecutor Josh Stauffer asked the deputy, “What are the exact words the defendant said to you?” Machuca answered, “He said, ‘She was trying to kill me. I’m sorry.’ He was breathing heavily, sweating … then I noticed blood splatter on his clothing.”

Just days before the trial began, Landaeta changed his plea from “not guilty by reason of insanity,” to “not guilty.”

