Verdict reached in trial of Fresno man accused of fatal stabbing outside smoke shop

A jury has found Michael Leyva found guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing Miguel Garcia outside of a southeast Fresno smoke shop in 2018.

Leyva was charged with murder after he and Garcia got into a fight on Aug. 19, 201 over alleged remarks Garcia made to Leyva’s then-girlfriend Irene Leyva.

Garcia, a husband and father of four children, died from a single stab wound to his8 chest.

Leyva faces up to 76-years-to-life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Dept. 62.

This story will be updated.