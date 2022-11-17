Verdict reached in trial of Fresno man accused of fatal stabbing outside smoke shop
A jury has found Michael Leyva found guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing Miguel Garcia outside of a southeast Fresno smoke shop in 2018.
Leyva was charged with murder after he and Garcia got into a fight on Aug. 19, 201 over alleged remarks Garcia made to Leyva’s then-girlfriend Irene Leyva.
Garcia, a husband and father of four children, died from a single stab wound to his8 chest.
Leyva faces up to 76-years-to-life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Dept. 62.
This story will be updated.