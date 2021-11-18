Verdict in trial of KC detective accused in fatal shooting to be announced Friday

The verdict in the criminal trial of a Kansas City police detective accused in the shooting death of a Black man will be announced at 1 p.m. Friday, according to Jackson County Circuit Court officials.

Eric J. DeValkenaere, 43, was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, killing of Cameron Lamb.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that anyone had dialed 911, that anyone was hurt or that a crime had taken place when DeValkenaere and another detective arrived at Lamb’s home in the 4100 block of College Ave.

The homicide was frequently evoked in protests last year against police brutality and racism.

Lamb was shot after officers investigating a crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. Officers in a police helicopter spotted the truck driven by Lamb and followed the vehicle.

DeValkenaere said that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at Det. Troy Schwalm. Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, according to police.

During the four-day trial last week, DeValkenaere said he had a duty to investigate a potentially dangerous situation and protect Schwalm, who had arrived at the property moments before he did.

He fired four gunshots when Lamb ignored commands from Schwalm to stop the pickup truck, get out of it and put his hands up.

“My focus moves from that weapon to the center of his chest,” DeValkenaere said. “I bring my weapon and drive it towards him. And as I acquire the front sight, I discharge a round to his center mass.”

Lamb’s killing was among several police use of force cases cited by a group of civil rights organizations in their petition to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch an investigation into the Kansas City Police Department.