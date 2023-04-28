VERDICT WATCH: 'Honest' or scheming? Closings paint dueling portraits of Andrew Gillum

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys made their final pitches to jurors Friday in the public corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

The government argued that the pair schemed to bilk nonprofits of campaign donations to keep the former mayor financially afloat after he was forced to step down from his longtime job for the People for the American Way Foundation in early 2017 ahead of his bid for Florida governor.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Grogan told jurors that the pair solicited donations from grantmaking organizations and used unwitting friends and associates to help them reroute the funds from campaigns to Gillum’s pockets.

Attorney David Markus in intense conversation with his client Andrew Gillum before testimony begins on Tuesday.

“You have that scheme repeating itself again and again,” Grogan said. “They all have the same pattern: Get money from someone who’s going to expect minimal accountability and then … use someone that you can talk into things … or at least take you at your word.”

David Markus, one of Gillum’s attorneys, told jurors he is “innocent” and that undercover FBI agents who investigated him tried to get him to take a bribe but failed.

“Over and over and over again, Mr. Gillum demonstrates his good faith,” said Markus of Miami. “They tried to get him to cross a line and he wouldn’t … because he’s a good and honest and law-abiding man.”

Alex Morris, one of Lettman-Hicks’ lawyers, told jurors not to buy the government’s theory that she suddenly turned to a “life of crime” after years working as a political consultant.

“I submit that doesn’t make a heck of a lot of sense for a professional person,” Morris said.

After two weeks of testimony and a crush of evidence and exhibits – from wiretapped conversations to text messages and financial documents – the case went to the 12-person jury around 1:20 p.m. Friday. Barring a surprise quick verdict, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor said the jury will decide late today whether to keep deliberating into the night or reconvene again on Saturday or Monday.

Gillum, who served 15 years as a Tallahassee city commissioner, including four as mayor, before winning the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, looked down or straight ahead as the government made its closing arguments. He smiled and nodded affirmatively when Markus and Morris took their turns.

He and Lettman-Hicks, owner of P&P Communications and the former mayor’s “political godmother,” were charged in June with one count of conspiracy and 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum was also charged with lying to overt FBI agents about gifts he allegedly took from undercover agents in 2016 in New York.

Grogan, who flashed photos and evidence on courtroom monitors as he delivered his final remarks, said the case was both simple and complex. But he said the government met its heavy burden of putting the puzzle pieces together and proving the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sharon Lettman-Hicks listens to testimony during trial.

“We have done that,” he said.

He walked jurors through the alleged crimes, saying Gillum and Lettman-Hicks “skimmed” money off the top of donations to his gubernatorial bid and his Campaign to Defend Local Solutions, which he started as mayor to fight the gun lobby.

In all, the two allegedly raided $50,000 from the CDLS, another $60,000 from get-out-the-vote efforts and $132,000 of a $250,000 donation from billionaire donor Donald Sussman.

According to prosecutors, they used the nonprofit New World Foundation, the Foundation to Promote Open Society and the Opportunity to Learn Action Fund to help move the money, though none were aware of the alleged nefariousness.

Both Markus and Morris asserted that no one from the nonprofits complained about how their money was used or pursued lawsuits because contract terms weren’t followed. They also tried to paint one of the case agents, retired FBI special agent Michael Wiederspahn, as biased and unwilling to look at evidence that could prove their innocence.

“Who’s complaining?” Markus asked. “Mr. Wiederspahn is the only one complaining.”

