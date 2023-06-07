Verdict watch: Live updates from former FSU, NFL player Travis Rudolph murder trial

WEST PALM BEACH — Day 10 of the murder trial of former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph began Wednesday. Jurors have begun deliberating at last.

Attorneys for both sides presented closing arguments Tuesday, one casting Rudolph as the aggressor and the other insisting he was a victim. Rudolph, who played briefly in the NFL, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of his Lake Park home two years ago.

Four men appeared on Rudolph's doorstep shortly after midnight on April 7, 2021, to confront him about a dispute he had with his girlfriend hours earlier. The confrontation turned violent, Rudolph said, and he armed himself with a rifle.

Closing arguments: Defense attorney hurls insults during closing argument

More testimony: Brother says men who confronted football player Travis Rudolph 'came over to kill'

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say the men were trying to flee in a black Cadillac when Rudolph fired 39 rounds in their direction, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques in the passenger seat.

Rudolph asked Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen to dismiss the case last year on the basis of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which permits the use of deadly force to protect against death or great bodily harm. Gillen denied his request, leaving jurors to decide whether Rudolph ended Jean-Jacques' life to save his own.

The decision of the 12-person jury must be unanimous. It has the option of convicting Rudolph of lesser offenses including second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Follow along for live updates from inside the courtroom, where the proceedings resumed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Travis Rudolph trial update: Attorneys wait for verdict as jurors deliberate