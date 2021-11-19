As verdicts read, Rittenhouse struggled for air

Reuters

Hopes to restore U.S. employment to its pre-pandemic level, an aim of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration, now rest on a recovery of jobs in New England and California, a potentially troubling fact for the president's Democratic Party ahead of critical midterm elections and as the Fed plots a possible turn to tighter monetary policy. Data released on Friday show that through October employment in states with Republican governors was close to 99% of what it was in February of 2020, while Democratic-led states lagged, at roughly 96%. While state-level estimates can be volatile, particularly month to month, the apparently larger remaining job shortfall in Democratic-leaning areas echoes the choices - and political divisions - that emerged early in the pandemic.