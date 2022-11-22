With Verdi's departure, Providence Police announce new deputy chief, major

PROVIDENCE -- Two long-time Providence police supervisors have been promoted following the retirement of Deputy Chief Thomas A. Verdi.

Major Oscar Perez has been promoted to the deputy chief position, which also holds the rank of commander.

Perez will oversee the department's operations.

Meanwhile, Detective Captain Timothy O'Hara has been promoted to major.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza credited the department's leaders, including both Perez and O'Hara, for low levels of crime in the city and for the organization's "forward-thinking" orientation.

Perez, a graduate of Central High School, joined the force in 1994.

His assignments have ranged from working in the Youth Services Bureau as a detective in 2001 to overseeing patrols South Providence, Washington Park, Elmwood and the Reservoir Triangle neighborhoods.

He has worked in the Intelligence Bureau, Gang Intervention Unit, Neighborhood Response Team, Community Police Bureau and the Narcotics and Organized Crime Bureau.

He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Roger Williams University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Boston University.

Perez serves on the RI Commission for Prejudice and Bias, RI State Parole Board, Rhode Island Justice Assistance, RIC Inclusive Excellence Commission and the Board for the Nonviolence Institute (NVI).

O’Hara joined the department in 1995. He has commanded the Violent Crime Task Force and also worked within the Robbery Task Force and the Gang Unit.

Most recently he has been commanding officer of the detective bureau. He has a supervised 95 homicide investigations.

He has a bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Police get new deputy chief, major with promotions