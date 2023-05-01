Vereshchuk gives advice to Ukrainians living in occupied territories after Putin ‘decree’

Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians in the occupied territories not to take Russian passports

Vereshchuk advised them not to take Russian passports, not to cooperate with the occupiers, and to leave if possible, and to wait for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, she wrote on Telegram on May 1.

Putin signed a legally insignificant “decree” on April 27 regarding the legal status of residents of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson oblasts. The decree stipulates that those who refuse to receive a Russian passport will be considered foreigners, and should the Russian regime deem them a “threat to national security,” subject to deportation.

Read also: Ombudsman says Putin’s ‘deportation’ decree an attempt to ‘intimidate’ in people in occupied territories

Vereshchuk characterized Putin’s decree as criminal and aimed at further restricting the rights of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories, stating that the occupiers want Ukrainians to become Russians or leave.

“First, it is impossible to turn Ukrainians into Russians. Forced passportization or repression will not help. Second, who said that Russians will live long in the temporarily occupied territories?” she said.

The occupiers plan to deport Ukrainians and do not allow them to leave for areas controlled by Ukraine, she said.

Read also: SBU prepares charges against nine more individuals thought to have organized sham referendums

Russian invaders held so-called referendums on Sept. 23-27, 2022, in temporarily occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya oblasts of Ukraine despite Russia not fully controlling any of the regions.

Ukraine and nearly all Western countries do not recognize the results of these sham referendums.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no criminal actions by Russia would change anything for Ukraine.

After Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian troops, the occupiers blocked Ukrainians from leaving to any territory controlled by Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine