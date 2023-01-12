Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Surges 16.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Vericel Corporation VCEL shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $27.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The company recently announced an accelerated launch timeline for MACI arthroscopic delivery, which is now anticipated to be launched in 2024 along with its preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Investors are also upbeat about the recent approval of NexoBrid.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -77.8%. Revenues are expected to be $52.6 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vericel Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VCEL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vericel Corporation is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), finished the last trading session 3% higher at $2.75. ABUS has returned -1.5% over the past month.

Arbutus' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.7%. Arbutus currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research