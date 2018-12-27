Has Vericel (VCEL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Vericel (VCEL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vericel is one of 838 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VCEL's full-year earnings has moved 31.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, VCEL has moved about 202.02% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.70% on average. This means that Vericel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VCEL belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 340 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.01% this year, meaning that VCEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on VCEL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



