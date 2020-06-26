Veridis Management Hires Appellate Judge Samuel Salario

Salario has 20 years of experience as an appellate judge and commercial litigator.

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridis Management, a fund management company that invests in complex litigation claims and other legal and regulatory risk, announced that Samuel Salario has joined the firm as Managing Director of Investments. Mr. Salario has more than 20 years of experience as an appellate judge and commercial litigator and will be focused on evaluating legal risk and overseeing active investments.

Before joining Veridis, Mr. Salario served as an appellate judge in Florida's Second District Court of Appeals. While on the bench, Mr. Salario participated in deciding thousands of appeals and authored more than one hundred and thirty opinions on subjects ranging from criminal law, to personal injury, to complex commercial disputes. Before being appointed to the bench by Governor Rick Scott in 2014, Sam spent nearly two decades in private practice as a commercial litigator.

"Sam was widely regarded as one of the top appellate judges here in the country's third-most-populous state and was highly successful as a complex-case litigator before that. We are thrilled that Sam is joining our organization to apply his considerable skillset of solving challenging legal problems in a new context," said Veridis's CEO, Maximillian Amster.

Salario explained, "Veridis offered me a new and exciting career path that enabled me to focus on the aspects of the practice of law that I enjoy most and continuing to serve litigants and my fellow lawyers, all in a private-sector setting. I look forward to helping bolster Veridis's values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and entrepreneurship."

Mr. Salario received his B.A. in Philosophy and Political Science from American University and his J.D. from the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Florida Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif. After law school, Sam clerked for the Honorable Wm. Terrell Hodges on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Veridis is a fund management company investing in complex litigation claims and other assets and situations driven by legal or regulatory processes. The company's primary investment vehicle, Veridis LP, is an evergreen fund with committed capital and a flexible investment mandate. Veridis's team combines experience in private equity investment and complex litigation. The company is committed to its core values of customer service, excellence, integrity, and entrepreneurship.

