Verified gang member faces drug charges; Collier deputies serving warrant find guns, ammo

Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies serving a drug-related search warrant on a Naples man also seized more than a dozen firearms and ammunition.

Yoslan Jimenez, 29, whom the Sheriff's Office said is a documented gang member, faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil and possession of MDMA (Ecstasy).

The search warrant served Friday at Jimenez’s residence resulted in the seizure of 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Jimenez denied ownership of the guns and ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jimenez was arrested in February 2019 on an aggravated assault charge after he was accused of pulling a gun and threatening to kill a man driving on U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office report said a man called 911 and said Jimenez, who was allegedly driving erratically shortly after 2 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019, cut him off while they were driving south on U.S. 41 near South Bay Drive.

The victim said Jimenez pulled close to his car after the incident and said "what are you going to do about it," pointed a handgun out the window and threatened to kill him.

Remaining on the 911 call, the victim told the operator that Jimenez followed him to the Bonita Beach Road intersection where he went east while Jimenez went west.

Lee County Sheriff's Office units later located the silver Infinity Q60 Jimenez was driving on Estero Boulevard.

Deputies found Jimenez with a handgun attached to his waist, a round chambered but no magazine inserted.

Via a plea agreement in Lee County Court in January 2020, Jimenez's aggravated assault charge was reduced to a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm.

He pleaded no contest, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for serving two days. He was also given 12 months probation, ordered to take an anger management course, forfeit a concealed carry permit and surrender the weapon, magazine and ammunition.

The court later granted a motion Jimenez filed in June 2020 for the return of a Glock 9mm and Century Arms RAS47 semi-automatic pistol seized during the case.

