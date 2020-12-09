VerifyMe to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a solutions provider that helps brand owners monitor, control and protect their supply chain with software and counterfeit prevention technologies, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15 at 9:20am EST. Chief Executive Officer Patrick White will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.



The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

“The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional devices and locations, the results of ongoing tests, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices. The words "believe," "may," “estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

