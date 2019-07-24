Is Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Potentially Undervalued?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), which is in the software business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of $62.42 and falling to the lows of $52.9. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Verint Systems's current trading price of $56.06 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Verint Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Verint Systems worth?

According to my valuation model, Verint Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 4.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Verint Systems today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $58.76, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Verint Systems’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Verint Systems generate?

NasdaqGS:VRNT Past and Future Earnings, July 24th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Verint Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VRNT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VRNT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Verint Systems.