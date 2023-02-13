VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 9, 2023

Operator: Good day, everyone. Welcome to VeriSign's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. Recording of this call is not permitted unless preauthorized. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Atchley, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Atchley: Thank you, operator. Welcome to VeriSign's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me are Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and CEO; Todd Strubbe, President and COO; and George Kilguss, Executive Vice President and CFO. This call and presentation are being webcast from the Investor Relations website, which is available under About VeriSign on verisign.com. There, you will also find our earnings release. At the end of this call, the presentation will be available on that site, and within a few hours, the replay of the call will be posted. Financial results in our earnings release are unaudited, and our remarks include forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discuss in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, specifically the most recent report on Form 10-K.

VeriSign does not update financial performance or guidance during the quarter unless it is done through a public disclosure. The financial results in today's call and the matters we will be discussing today include GAAP results and two non-GAAP measures used by VeriSign: adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information is appended to the slide presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website available after this call. Jim and George will provide some prepared remarks. And afterward, we will open the call for your questions. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Bidzos: Thank you, David. Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to report another solid quarter of operational and financial performance for VeriSign. Throughout 2022, we delivered strong financial results while continuing to strengthen our critical Internet infrastructure. We complied with the high operational standards required by our ICANN agreements and extended our record of .com and .net DNS availability to over 25 years. I'd like to thank our team for their dedicated efforts, which enabled us to realize these results. The critical infrastructure we operate provides to the domain name system navigation service which people around the world depend on for commerce, work from home, education, healthcare and much more.

Story continues

During 2022, we acknowledged the uncertainty that macroeconomic and other challenges beyond our ability to influence presented and we said that we would focus on what was within our ability to control. We also indicated what that meant. First, reliably maintaining operating and investing in our critical Internet infrastructure. Next, exercising careful expense control where appropriate. And additionally, it meant keeping focused on long-term value creation and efficient return of capital. During 2022, revenue grew 7.3% year-over-year and operating income by 8.8% year-over-year. Additionally, shares outstanding at the end of 2022 decreased by 4.8% from those outstanding at the end of 2021. Our financial and liquidity position remained stable with $980 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of the year.

During the full year of 2022, we repurchased 5.5 million shares for $1 billion. At year-end, $859 million remained available and authorized under the current share repurchase program, which has no expiration. At the end of 2022, the domain name base in .com and .net totaled 173.8 million domain names with a year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. In the fourth quarter, there were 9.7 million new registrations compared to 9.9 million last quarter and 10.6 million in the year ago quarter. While there are many factors that drive demand for domain names, we saw lower new registrations during 2022 as a result of factors that I've already mentioned in prior calls. These include pandemic-driven acceleration of new registrations in 2020 and 2021 which has subsided, global macroeconomic headwinds, reduced new registrations from China and lower first-time renewal rates.

Internet, Connecting, Surfing

Photo by Leon Seibert on Unsplash

We believe that the renewal rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be approximately 73.2% compared to the 73.7% final renewal rate last quarter and 74.8% a year ago. For the full year 2022, the renewal rate for previously renewed names remained similar year-over-year. However, first-time renewal rates were lower year-over-year with the largest single driver being names renewing from China, which were registered during 2021. Looking to 2023, our expected 2023 domain name base growth rate is between 0% and 2.5%. This guidance reflects our knowledge about our domain name base, our channel and the broader macroeconomic backdrop. As announced in today's earnings release, we have given notice of a price increase of $0.62 to the annual wholesale price for .com domain names, which raises the price from $8.97 to $9.59, effective September 1, 2023.

Even after this increase, we believe .com will remain highly competitive with other TLD choices. As a reminder, any of our domains may be registered for terms of up to 10 years at the current price. While we do not guide to pricing changes, I can say, as I did last year, that under the limited pricing flexibility we have the wholesale price of a .com registration cannot exceed $10.26 until at least October of 2026. Turning to web. The parties made their submissions to ICANN during Q3 and we are still waiting for ICANN to complete its process. And now I'd like to turn the call over to George. I will return when George has completed his financial report with closing remarks.

George Kilguss: Thanks, Jim, and good afternoon, everyone. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the company generated revenue of $1.425 billion, up 7.3% and delivered operating income of $943 million, up 8.8% from 2021. Operating expense totaled $482 million and was up 4.6% from the prior year compared to a similar 4.5% increase experienced in fiscal 2021. The full year 2022 operating margin was 66.2% and free cash flow was $804 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the company generated revenue of $369 million, up 8.5% from the same quarter of 2021 and delivered operating income of $245 million, up 10.5% from the same quarter a year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we executed a transition of the .tv agreement to a new registry operator.

As the proposed contract terms in the new .tv request for proposal, no longer aligned with our strategic framework, we decided not to participate in the RFP. Revenue related to this agreement during the full year of 2022 was approximately $19 million, of which approximately $10 million was recorded in the fourth quarter. Operating expense in Q4 totaled $124 million compared to $118 million a year earlier. Net income in the fourth quarter totaled $179 million compared to $330 million a year earlier, which produced diluted earnings per share of $1.70 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.97 for the same quarter of 2021. As a reminder, net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included the recognition of a deferred income tax benefit related to the transfer of certain non-U.S. intellectual properties between wholly-owned subsidiaries which increased net income by $165.5 million and increased diluted earnings per share by $1.49.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $217 million, and free cash flow was $209 million compared with $206 million and $193 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. I will now discuss our full year 2023 guidance. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.485 billion to $1.505 billion. This revenue range reflects our expectation that the domain name base will grow at a rate between 0% and 2.5% as Jim mentioned and is also impacted by the transition of the .tv agreement at the end of 2022. Operating income is expected to be between $985 million and $1.05 billion. Interest expense and non-operating income net, which includes interest income estimates, is expected to be an expense of between $35 million to $45 million.

Capital expenditures in 2023 are also expected to be in a range between $35 million to $45 million. The GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be between 22% and 25%. In summary, VeriSign continued to demonstrate sound financial performance during the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022, and we look forward to continuing our focused execution in 2023. Now I'll turn the call back to Jim for his closing remarks.

Jim Bidzos : Thank you, George. We believe our strategic focus and disciplined management served us well during 2022, allowing us to deliver solid financial results in a challenging environment as the economy struggled to recover from disruption caused by the pandemic. VeriSign's mission is about security and stability, not only in the operation of our critical infrastructure, but financial stability is also important for our customers, employees and shareholders. Today, we reported profitable revenue growth for 2022, and we guided to profitable revenue growth for 2023. This was possible through modest domain name base growth, limited pricing flexibility and responsible expense management. We believe that the long-term fundamentals of our business remain strong.

As I said earlier, our strategy prioritizes reliable, uninterrupted operation of our critical infrastructure, along with long-term value creation and its efficient return to shareholders with consistent, efficient management. We believe this strategy will serve all of our constituents well for the long term, and you can expect us to maintain this focus. Thanks for your attention today. This concludes our prepared remarks, and now we'll open the call for your questions. Operator, we're ready for the first question.

See also 25 Safest Countries for Solo Female Travelers and 15 Most Sustainable Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.