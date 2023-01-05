Verità Continues Growth in the New Year with an Acquisition Significantly Increasing the Company’s Size and Depth in the Great Lakes Region

·3 min read

The telecommunications company is projecting nearly 100 new employees to align with an expected 70% revenue growth.

Plymouth, MI --News Direct-- Verità Telecommunications Corp.

Verità Telecommunications closed off 2022 with the acquisition of Taylor Telecommunications Inc. Taylor Telecommunications, founded by Tam Taylor has been in the industry since 1978, offering Outside Plant Services (OSP) for seamless communications. The result of two close-knit, family-based companies coming together is credited to the commitment of the Taylor and Verità teams. “More than profitability, it is about prioritizing the people and culture of the organization to succeed with continued progressive growth and development for our team and our clients,” said Verità’s President, Michael Falsetti of the acquisition.

What this means in terms of growth and advancement for Verità includes Taylor’s 130 employees, trucks, tools and equipment, with added coverage in Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown, and Columbus. This expansion is expected to create an additional 100 jobs in the Great Lakes Region as well. In addition, the acquisition is expected to be a 70% revenue increase for the company in 2023. We look forward to welcoming the Taylor team to the Verità Family. Together we will serve Ohio, the Great Lakes Region and the Southeast Region with an increased depth of service, expertise and expanded team.

Earlier this year, Verità Telecommunications announced the purchase of Nomad Tower Services, which included a $10 million investment in a new facility in Michigan. Like the Nomad Tower Services, LLC acquisition, Taylor Telecommunications will continue to operate as a division of Verità Telecommunications.

“Bridging the digital divide is crucial to the growth and advancement of our communities in the Great Lakes and Southeast regions. The continued expansion of Verità brings the strengths and expertise of longstanding telecommunication companies together to provide a full scope of services to the region”, said Michael Falsetti.

Verita will continue its expansion in the Great Lakes and Southeast Region this year through organic and acquisition growth with, yet another transaction slated in late Q1 of 2023. We believe this growth enhances opportunities for our employees and allows us to provide single source large turnkey solutions for our customers thereby strengthening our relationships.

Verità is a family-owned business that operates on the philosophy of a collective commitment with the team that is valued and recognized as an important part of the success of the business and Verità clients. These values extend outside of the company through the many community initiatives that Verità supports.

“Taylor Telecommunications has been connecting our community for 40 years. As we move forward together with Verità our teams will continue to provide seamless connectivity with expanded capabilities across the Great Lakes and Southeast region,” said Tam Taylor, Founder of Taylor Telecommunications.

Verità Telecommunications currently provides single source solutions for telecommunications providers such as AT&T, Verizon, Charter, Everstream Solutions, Comcast, T-Mobile and Dish in several other states including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and other areas in Ohio.

With advanced equipment, state-of-the-art technology and a skilled team, Verità is dedicated to becoming a seamless part of the success of each project. From Design and Engineering to wireline and wireless construction, Verità ’s full scope of services and team are focused on building the future of infrastructure to support continued access to reliable connectivity, regardless of location.

About Verità Telecommunications Corporation

Plymouth, Michigan-based Verità Corporation is a turnkey telecommunications contractor offering a one-stop shop for design and construction of telecommunications networks. Verità provides tomorrow’s communications infrastructure today. Learn more about The Verità Way™ in thought, action, and operation at www.veritàcorp.com.

Contact Details

Amanda Iera

+1 313-571-1858

aiera@experiencedmg.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/verita-continues-growth-in-the-new-year-with-an-acquisition-significantly-increasing-the-companys-size-and-depth-in-the-great-lakes-region-740149024

