Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VBTX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 26th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Veritex Holdings' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Veritex Holdings has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 4 years. Taking data from Veritex Holdings' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 29%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with some room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 49.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Veritex Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 4 years was $0.50 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Veritex Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Veritex Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Veritex Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Veritex Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

