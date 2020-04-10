Veritiv Corporation to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting







ATLANTA, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a North American leader in business-to-business distribution solutions, announced today that in response to continued public health precautions regarding in-person gatherings given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and out of concern for the health and well-being of shareholders, company personnel, and the broader community, the Veritiv Corporation 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time will take place as a virtual meeting only, via live audio webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their broker, bank, trustee or other nominee. Further information regarding this change in format and location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the Company's proxy supplement filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other materials related to the Annual Meeting can be found at http://ir.veritivcorp.com.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.

Veritiv Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Veritiv Corporation) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-corporation-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-301038758.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation