Veritone's (NASDAQ:VERI) investors will be pleased with their favorable 97% return over the last three years

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 97% during that period.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Veritone didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Veritone's revenue trended up 43% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. The share price rise of 25% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Veritone on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Veritone in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Veritone shareholders did even worse, losing 75%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Veritone , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

