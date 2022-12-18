Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) as an attractive investment with its 8.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Verizon Communications hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Verizon Communications?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Verizon Communications' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 14% decrease to the company's bottom line. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 18% in total. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 4.5% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 9.3% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Verizon Communications' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Verizon Communications' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Verizon Communications' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Verizon Communications is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

