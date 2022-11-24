A Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) insider lowered their holding by 26% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Verizon Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the , Tamara Erwin, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$49.77 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$38.92. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Tamara Erwin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Verizon Communications Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Verizon Communications insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.02% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Verizon Communications Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Verizon Communications insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Verizon Communications insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Verizon Communications.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

