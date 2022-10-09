Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Verizon Communications could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Verizon Communications?

Verizon Communications' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 3.1% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 29% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 2.7% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.6% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Verizon Communications is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Verizon Communications' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Verizon Communications' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Verizon Communications that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Verizon Communications. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

