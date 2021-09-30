Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 4.6%, which is below the industry average.

Verizon Communications' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Verizon Communications was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Verizon Communications Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.95, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.8% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

We Could See Verizon Communications' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Verizon Communications has been growing its earnings per share at 6.4% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Verizon Communications' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

