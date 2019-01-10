Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $57.60, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 0.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VZ as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2019. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.29 billion, up 0.99% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. VZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VZ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.72, so we one might conclude that VZ is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.