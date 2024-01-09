Verizon customers in Bradenton and Tampa Bay report cell service outage. What to know

If you’re a Verizon customer in the Tampa Bay area, chances are you were without cell service Tuesday morning.

According to Downdetector, more than 5,300 Verizon customers reported an outage by 10:30 a.m.

The site lists reports ranging from mobile issues making calls to no signal as well as problems with 5G home internet. A majority of users reporting service issues had to do with mobile connectivity.

Verizon does not report any outage in the area, according to its network status tracker, and the company’s customer support indicated there is not a reported outage.

Some customers in the Tampa, Florida area on Downdetector reported they were getting service bars restored slowly, while others were left with an SOS signal for at least two hours Tuesday morning.

There is a potent storm impacting the eastern United States, with a coastal flood watch in effect for Manatee, Sarasota, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties among others along the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is bringing high winds, which could impact cell service, though it is not known if that is the cause of Tuesday’s reported outage on Downdetector.

Service appeared to be restored before 11 a.m.