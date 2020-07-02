Verizon adds free Disney+, Hulu streaming to some Fios packages

Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has launched a new deal to try to entice people to its Fios service. Building on the Disney+ promotion the telecom announced last year, new customers can get up to 12 months of Hulu free when they subscribe to Verizon’s more expensive home internet tiers.

Currently, the company's $60 per month 400Mbps plan comes with six months of Hulu for free, in addition to the one-year of Disney+ that was already included with the service before today. Meanwhile, the $80 per month Gigabit plan comes with a full year of both Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, new Gigabit subscribers can get a free router rental and a complimentary Stream TV. The Android TV set-top box normally costs $70 separately. Both tiers also allow you to save on an unlimited cellular data plan from the carrier if you bundle.

There are a couple of conditions to keep in mind. The first of which is that the included Hulu subscription gives you access to the platform's ad-supported tier, not its more expensive ad-free plan. Moreover, the base 200Mbps plan, which costs $40 per month, isn't included in the deal. However, it still comes with a free year of Disney+.

One other thing to note is that you'll need to cancel the included Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions if you don't want to pay for them beyond the time that you have access to them for free. Otherwise, they'll automatically renew, costing you $13 per month together. The promotion ends on September 23rd, after which it's possible to redeem the trials until December 23rd. Lastly, the deal is also available to returning customers.