Verizon Increases Minimum Wage to $20 as American Companies Respond to Labor Shortage

Verizon's minimum wage is getting boosted to $20 an hour, the wireless carrier announced on Monday.

The pay increase is the latest in a series of similar announcements from major U.S. companies responding to a demand for higher wages and a national labor shortage. Target, Chipotle and CVS all made recent changes to their minimum wages.

In a press release, Verizon said new customer service, retail and inside sales employees will enjoy the $20 an hour to start. Existing employees making less than $20 an hour will see their wages increase, and the company is also adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work holidays, Sundays and for those who speak multiple languages.

The raises now make Verizon's minimum wage one of the most competitive on the market at three times the federal level of $7.25, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Other corporations — Walmart, Amazon and Walgreens — that announced increases in recent months set their minimum wage at less than $20 an hour.

"Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well," Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement. "These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment."

In many markets across the U.S., Verizon is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions, according to the press release.

"I'm confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent," Bourne said, "and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience."