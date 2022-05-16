Verizon Joins AT&T in Raising Wireless Prices as Inflation Bites

Scott Moritz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. will raise prices on its wireless bills for the first time in two years as the largest US wireless carrier grapples with higher costs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Millions of consumers will see a $1.35 increase in administrative charges for each voice line starting in their June phone bill. And business customers will see a new “economic adjustment charge” beginning June 16, with mobile phone data plans increasing by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents, according to Verizon representatives.

New York City-based Verizon started notifying customers Monday and has been contacting some of its larger corporate clients in recent days to tell them of the coming increases.

The move rallied Verizon’s shares, vaulting them ahead of the broader market to their highest close in three weeks. At 4 p.m. in New York, Verizon rose 1.8% to end the regular session at $49.04, while the S&P 500 declined 0.4%.

Like many businesses, Verizon has been weighing options on how to adjust to inflation pressure. Rival AT&T Inc. earlier this month raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in order to catch up with rising costs and higher wages.

Labor Department data last week signaled that elevated consumer inflation could persist for longer than expected.

“We’re all feeling the pressure and we’ve been in the process of deciding how much of that pressure we can share with our clients,” Tami Erwin, head of Verizon Business, said in an interview last week.

Verizon is trying to balance higher prices with better service, like switching customers from outdated plans to new 5G offers, Erwin said.

Since there are no fixed-rate plans for businesses like there are for consumers, each new corporate contract is a fresh chance at raising charges. Verizon will be able to negotiate higher prices into new service plans when the previous ones expire, Erwin said.

Industry watchdogs had warned that once T-Mobile US Inc. acquired Sprint Corp. two years ago, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under the cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation.

It’s a “raise-your-prices-while-you-can” moment, said Harold Feld, senior vice president of the Washington-based policy group Public Knowledge, before the Verizon news.

(Updates with Verizon closing share price in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell back toward session lows in the last hour of trading Monday as investors assessed the latest signs of economic malaise in the US and China. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina’s Economic Activity Collapses Under Xi’

  • Rate Hikes Hit Canada Housing With First Price Drop in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian home prices fell for the first time in two years as a rapid rise in interest rates looks set to threaten one of the world’s hottest housing markets.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina’s Economic Activity Collapses Unde

  • New York Manufacturing Contracts for Second Time in Three Months

    (Bloomberg) -- New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May for the second time in three months, reflecting plunges in orders and shipments. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina’s Economic Activity Collapses Under Xi’s

  • Microsoft Doubles Salary Budget to Retain Staff as Cost of Living Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to “nearly double” its budget for employee salaries and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25%, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinat

  • Stock Markets Are Overpricing Recession Risk, JPMorgan Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors’ anxiety about a potential recession isn’t showing up in other parts of the market, which is giving JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic confidence in his pro-risk stance. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immun

  • Berkshire Filing Should Reveal if It Sold Verizon Stock in First Quarter

    A 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, due later Monday, should also reveal what financial stocks the company bought in the first quarter

  • Bitcoin won’t become ‘an alternative form of money,’ or a store of value, says Ben Bernanke

    Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, says that he doesn’t think bitcoin would take over “as an alternative form of money.”

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • Trump’s SPAC Deal Leaves Door Open for His Return to Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- The merger deal bringing Donald Trump’s media venture public carries a range of risks for its investors, including permission for the former president to resume tweeting about politics on rival social media platforms he has denounced like Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicro

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • McDonald's To Permanently Exit Russia After 30 Years, Citing Ukraine War's 'Humanitarian Crisis'

    "We have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values," said CEO Chris Kempczinski.

  • Armstrong Flooring Paid Executives a $4.8 Million Bonus Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Armstrong Flooring Inc. paid its top executives $4.8 million just before filing bankruptcy, a move that was questioned by lenders.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina’s Economic Activity Collapses Under Xi’s Covid Zero PolicyCom

  • JPMorgan Analysts Behind ‘Uninvestable’ Call Upgrade China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts are turning more positive on Chinese Internet stocks, upgrading at least 15 companies just two months after their bearish report on the industry triggered a market selloff and a bout of internal hand-wringing at the biggest US bank.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immuni

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Stocks Mostly Fall, Extending Selloff

    U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Monday, extending the market’s recent selloff. The S&P 500 fell 15.88 points, or 0.4%, to 4008.01 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 142.21 points, or 1.2%, to 11662.79. Among Monday’s biggest decliners were shares of travel and casino companies.

  • Take-Two misses revenue estimates, beats on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Take-Two Interactive's Q4 earnings report.

  • The Skittles Recall Is Just One Example of Dangerous Packaging

    Food packaging is a necessary evil. Unfortunately, we’re not yet living in a world where you can simply walk into any grocery store or restaurant and open your own bag to have scoops of candy or a big, juicy burger fresh off the grill plopped right in. But with more and more recalls and panic surrounding various food containers, maybe it’s time we push a little harder to achieve that dream. The food brands sounding the alarm this time are Skittles, Starbursts, and Life Savers.

  • JPMorgan Is on Defensive After Analyst Suggests Bank Has Lost Its ‘Fastball’

    Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo worries about the company's rising expenses and reduced stock buybacks ahead of its investor meeting next week.