Verizon outage: Texting down for service users on East Coast

A texting outage affected Verizon customers on the East Coast on Tuesday morning.

The communication provider’s customer support service confirmed the situation on Twitter.

“We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the East coast,” the service said in response to a customer’s tweet around 8am.

“Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

Several customers shared screenshots of their phones on Twitter to demonstrate their failed attempts at sending text messages.

Later on, shortly before 9am, Verizon’s customer service told another customer on Twitter: “We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers.

“Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it.”

Verizon later said the issue had been resolved and that texting services were set to resume.

The provider’s customer service advised several people on Twitter to restart their phones in order to help remedy the situation.

Verizon didn’t immediately say what could have caused the network issue.

The company told The Independent in a statement: “We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly. Service is now fully restored.”