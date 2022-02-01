Verizon plans to turn on around 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G equipment on a tower in Orem

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February to expand 5G C-Band deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it had agreed Verizon and AT&T could safely turn on more towers for C-Band 5G deployment. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to deploy about another 2,000 in February, the sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Crash: 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in a Heartbeat

    Since the start of the new year, the cryptocurrency market has lost a jaw-dropping 25% (as of Jan. 27) in 27 days. The Federal Reserve's intention to start raising interest rates in March is encouraging investors to adopt a risk-off approach. The cryptocurrency market is clearly taking a dive.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    The year 2021 was the year of Solana. This dynamic cryptocurrency soared more than 11,000% as more and more investors decided to invest. And developers flocked to the blockchain. They increased by almost five to nearly 900, according to Electric Capital's recent developer report.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu in February

    The stock market has undergone its biggest correction since 2020, and cryptocurrencies have been punished even more. Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrencies were red-hot in 2021. Despite being one of the most-popular cryptocurrencies on the planet, thanks in part to its historic gain of 46,000,000% last year, meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is not one of the digital currencies that I feel will reward investors over the long run.

  • Dorsey Says Zuckerberg Should Have Focused on Bitcoin, Not Diem

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey criticized Meta Platforms Inc.’s failed cryptocurrency project, Diem, saying the company’s time would have been better spent focused on advancing Bitcoin. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencySeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stock

  • Cardano Continues DeFi Drive With Another DEX Launch

    Cardano’s ADA has been able to maintain trading over the $1 mark despite shedding over 60% of its ATH.

  • Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash: Differences Explained

    We break down the difference between bitcoin and bitcoin cash, and what this difference might mean for cryptocurrency’s present and its future.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Three Tribes Receive $1.5M in Grants from the Department of Commerce to Support Broadband Connectivity

    The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information  Administration (NTIA) announced today it has awarded three grants as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The two Alaskan grants will fund broadband use and adoption projects, while the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians will use their grant for a planning study, a crucial step in the connectivity process. NTIA has now made a total of seven awards, totaling about $4 million in funding, through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

  • MetaDojo secures $3m to develop ready-made metaverse premises

    MetaDojo, an ecosystem that customises 3D buildings and deploys them to metaverses, has received a financial injection to the tune of $3m in its quest to develop a ready-to-use metaverse platform.

  • Web3 will transform the internet we know today, says Ontology founder

    Ontology, an open-source blockchain specialising in digital identity and data, recently revealed its plans of launching its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to maximise interoperability.

  • Bitcoin Pushes Higher. Momentum Is Building After a Dismal January.

    Bitcoin and Ether are rising Tuesday after the world's two largest cryptocurrencies slumped in January.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • The state of quantum computing

    Quantum computing could disrupt industries as diverse as finance and medicine If—or when—it reaches its full potential.

  • If your Wi-Fi is too weak, here are a few methods and products you can try

    Maybe your Wi-Fi signal can't reach parts of your house. Looking to change that? Learn about range extenders, mesh networks and more.

  • Viewers Sign Up to Stream Big Events, and Then Cancel

    When streaming services launch hot content, they garner new subscribers. But many new viewers exit within a few months.

  • New Antitrust Legislation Could Open the Door to Cybersecurity Problems

    Bills that would reduce the gatekeeping power of big tech firms might have inadvertent consequences for cybersecurity, writes Chuck Brooks.

  • FBI warns of cyber threats at Beijing Olympics

    The FBI is warning people and businesses to remain vigilant against malicious actors who could interfere with the Beijing Olympic Games through a "broad range" of cyber activities, including theft of sensitive data.Why it matters: High-profile events like the Olympics give cyber actors the opportunity to "make money, sow confusion, increase their notoriety, discredit adversaries, and advance ideological goals," the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econo

  • Brane Named Among Best Workplaces for Start-Ups in 2022

    Employee feedback, focus on innovation contribute to ranking Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody solutions provider, has been named among the Best Workplaces for Start-Ups for 2022, by Great Place to Work®. The Best Workplaces for Start-Ups list is based on employee responses to Great Place to Work®'s Trust Index Survey. Brane was previously certified as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Service ...

  • How businesses with remote workers can protect their data| Opinion

    Working from home has become a new trend amongst companies. This is how businesses can protect their data with remote workers.

  • Google Search Console error reporting for Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data changed

    This change may result in seeing more or less errors in your Breadcrumbs and HowTo structured data Search Console enhancement and error reports. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Eastern Caribbean CBDC ‘DCash’ Goes Offline for Over 2 Weeks

    The DCash team is still working to resolve the technical issue, ensuring users that all transaction data are secure and unaffected.