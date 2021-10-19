Verizon to Provide Private Mobile Edge Computing for Enterprises

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Communications major Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has announced that its private mobile edge computing solutions with AWS Outposts is now available for enterprise customers in the United States.

Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close at $51.91 in Monday’s extended trading session.

A cloud computing platform, Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is aimed at making the life of enterprises easier by providing high bandwidth and low latency connectivity to enable smooth operations of enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics.

The CEO of Verizon Business, Tami Erwin, said, “Through our partnership with AWS, we are helping customers unlock the true potential of 5G and edge computing which together will enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. We are just scraping the surface of the new experiences that will be enabled by having 5G and edge compute on site.” (See Verizon stock chart on TipRanks)

See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks >>

Recently, Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $64, which implies upside potential of 23.3% from current levels.

The analyst said, “Verizon is seeing positive momentum with wireless and Fios broadband, and churn is trending favorably as well. Management is seeing less pressure from public sector as distance learning trends have been better than expected. Still, AT&T’s wireless promotional activity remains in full effect and management indicated that the switcher pool is currently down ~5-10%.

“As such, we are lowering our 3Q21 consumer wireless services revenue estimate from $14.147B to $13.996B, primarily due to what we now expect to be lighter retail wireless net adds in 3Q21. We are slightly raising our commercial wireless services revenue estimate from $3.087B to $3.171B. Altogether, we are taking our adds from 721K to 397K for wireless.”

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 5 Holds. The average Verizon price target of $61.25 implies that the stock has upside potential of 18.1% from current levels. Shares have declined about 9.4% over the past year.

Related News:
PNC Financial Exceeds Q3 Revenue Expectations; Shares Fall 1.7%
BancorpSouth & Cadence Merger Approved by FDIC
Nokia Chosen by T-2 Slovenia in Exclusive 5-year 5G Deal

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Before It's Too Late

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • China's Reported Hypersonic Weapons Test Puts U.S. Capabilities In Focus

    China reportedly tested a hypersonic weapon in August, sparking concerns about Beijing's advanced weapon arsenal as the U.S. races to build its own hypersonic weapons.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher in anticipation of the company's third-quarter earnings report this week. Wedbush issued bullish commentary on the stock ahead of the report. Tesla is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $1.52 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of 100% from $0.76 per share reported in the same period a year ago. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives noted 'We believe the current supply chain issues has taken roughly 40k cars off the annual nu

  • U.S. House panel to hold hearing on FAA certification reform efforts

    A U.S. House committee will hold a hearing on Thursday with the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on its efforts to reform airplane certification following two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson will testify at a House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee hearing nearly three years after a Lion Air 610 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia. Congress in December approved legislation boosting FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers, requiring disclosure of critical safety information and providing new whistleblower protections.

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Occidental (OXY) Announces Asset Sale, Meets Divestiture Goal

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) meets the $10B non-core assets divestiture goal with the agreement to sell interests in two offshore Ghana fields for $750 million.

  • Alibaba Unveils One of China’s Most Advanced Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a new server chip that’s based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned Arm Ltd., according to a statement Tuesday. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, said the silicon will be put to use in its own data centers in the “near future” and will

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Here's everything Apple announced at its 'Unleashed' event this morning

    It's only been a few weeks since Apple's last big announcement event, but they're already at it again. Apple says the battery life has been improved as well, bumping the promised run time from 5 hours to 6 hours on a single charge. Apple blew minds when it introduced its own absurdly fast chip with the M1 in 2020.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • 3 Top Vanguard Fixed-Income Funds

    Discover three Vanguard fixed-income funds that have historically outperformed their benchmark indexes, and learn about their characteristics.

  • Carl Icahn sees a market 'crisis' brewing and notes bitcoin's potential if inflation spirals

    "I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we're printing up money, the way we are going into inflation," Carl Icahn told CNBC.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.