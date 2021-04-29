Verizon seeks buyer for its digital media unit

Dan Primack
·1 min read

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is seeking a buyer for its digital media unit, including Yahoo and AOL, per WSJ. Among those kicking tires is Apollo Global Management.

Why it matters: It's the highest-profile case of a tech company wanting to become a media content company, and then bolting once it fully grasps the economics of being a media content company.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Pricing: Verizon paid a combined $9 billion to buy Yahoo and AOL, but WSJ suggests the asking price is only between $4 billion and $5 billion. It previously divested of both HuffingtonPost (to Buzzfeed) and Tumblr (to Automattic), but for nominal amounts.

  • Caveat: It's unclear if Verizon is willing to part with Yahoo's subscription business, centered around products like Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo Finance, which has around 3 million paying customers.

  • Reminder: AOL still offers a dial-up internet service.

The bottom line: The only surprise is that it took this long. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg came aboard after the Yahoo purchase, and was pretty clear that he wanted the company's future to be networking, not media.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Climbs to Six-Week High With Demand Optimism Spurring Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to a six-week high as signs of strengthening demand from the U.S. to China stoked optimism that key markets are turning a corner in their recovery from the pandemic.U.S. benchmark crude futures surged as much as 2.5% on Thursday to the highest intraday level since March 15, before easing alongside U.S. equities off session highs. New York City aims to fully reopen July 1, while U.K. road fuel sales are nearing last year’s summer levels. Consumption may also get a boost when China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.“Oil has a lot of tailwinds here,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “With the rebound here in the U.S., Europe starting to pick up and strength in China, we’re going to have the three largest economies on a ripper.”Oil prices were coiled in a narrow trading range in recent weeks amid concerns that the resurgent pandemic in countries such as India, Brazil and Japan may delay a return to normal demand worldwide. India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners there to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing.But commodities across the board have gained in recent sessions as countries at the forefront of the global economic rebound revive interest in assets that will gain from further reopening efforts and inflation. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday strengthened its assessment on the U.S. economy and reaffirmed aggressive policy support.At the same time, U.S. jobless claims fell last week to another fresh pandemic-era low, providing the latest sign that the job market in the world’s largest oil-consuming country is on the mend.“Demand will be zooming back in the U.S. as the economy opens up further,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities strategist at SEB AB. “There will be weakness in India. But it is highly visible for OPEC+ and they can react at next meeting if necessary.”The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also had a strong start to the year. U.S. refiners have been inching up production ahead of the summer driving season. PBF Energy said it expects to run at higher rates in the second quarter, pointing to U.S. gasoline consumption already at 95% of normal levels and higher overall fuel demand.See also: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and ProfitHigher daily U.S. airport foot traffic and airlines adding more flights are point to a summer travel season that may be “significantly more robust” than is being priced in, Bank of America Global Research said in a report.“Taken together, we believe these signals affirm that an eventual recovery in demand is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if,’ with risks that the pace may be quickening even versus very bullish GDP growth estimates,” analysts including Doug Leggate and Kalei Akamine wrote.Still, Covid-19 hotspots do pose some short-term risks to a sustained price rally and are starting to show in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. Differentials for U.S. sour crudes fell to their weakest in at least two weeks on weaker demand from Indian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • Guests flock to Dutch cafe terraces as lockdown eases

    Lisa Gerritsen and Eva Diks were the first guests in six months to be served at Cafe Le Journal on The Neude square in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Wednesday. The Netherlands on Wednesday became the latest European country to begin cautiously relaxing its lockdown even as infection rates and intensive care occupancy remain stubbornly high. The Dutch follow Italy, Greece, France and other European nations in moving to reopen society and edge away from economically crippling lockdowns in the coming weeks.

  • Bank of America Stadium switching from natural grass to artificial turf

    The Panthers will no long play their home games on a grass field.

  • Nearly 1,000 people died in police incidents between George Floyd’s killing and Derek Chauvin’s conviction

    New data from Mapping Police Violence reveals that 979 people died in the US following police encounters since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Biden declares US ‘needs to prove democracy still works’ after worst attack ‘since Civil War’

    Biden presses Congress into action and tells Americans that that US ‘is on the move again’

  • Sumo wrestler dies one month after concussion

    Hibikiryu's death has sparked a discussion around the treatment of sumo wrestlers and their safety.

  • Nicola Sturgeon urges voters in UK elections to punish Boris Johnson over 'stench of sleaze'

    Nicola Sturgeon has urged voters in elections across the UK next week to punish Boris Johnson over the "stench of sleaze" around the UK Government as she tried to use the furore to bolster her campaign. The First Minister said people voting in elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, English local authorities, the London Assembly and mayors in 12 parts of England should show the Tories "they are not untouchable". She told a Channel 4 Scottish leaders' debate that the Conservatives were "acting as if the rules only apply to other people and that they and their wealthy friends can act with impunity". But Ms Sturgeon was forced to defend a series of sex scandals and controversies in her own party, including the Alex Salmond affair and Derek Mackay, who was forced to resign as Finance Secretary on the eve of the Scottish Budget over lewd messages he sent a schoolboy. She also came under fire over her plan to stage a second independence referendum by the end of 2023, while Scotland is recovering from the pandemic, amid claims that this would distract her from helping the economy, NHS and education systems get back on their feet.

  • Biden speech: How long was his joint address to Congress and how does it compare to previous years?

    Only 200 members of Congress were invited to president’s first address to the joint session of Congress

  • Biden speech – live: President to say US must turn ‘peril into possibility’ in joint address to Congress

    Follow the latest updates below

  • On racial and criminal justice, Biden has shown some promise, but little progress

    President should use executive authority to curb transfer of military equipment to police, stop minimum sentencing and protect unarmed Black men.

  • Covid-19 in India: Cases, deaths and oxygen supply

    Maps, charts and graphics explaining what is happening and what the authorities are doing about it.