Verizon sells internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5B

  • FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday, April 18, 2011, file photo. Verizon is selling the segment of its business that includes Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal. Verizon said Monday, May 3, 2021, that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
  • FILE - The AOL logo is shown on a wall of the company's New York office, in this Monday, May 12, 2008, file photo. Verizon is selling the segment of its business that includes Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal. Verizon said Monday, May 3, 2021, that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • FILE - In this June 12, 2012 file photo, the Verizon logo is seen at Verizon store in Mountain View, Calif. Verizon is selling the segment of its business that includes Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal. Verizon said Monday, May 3, 2021, that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
1 / 3

AOL Yahoo Sale

FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday, April 18, 2011, file photo. Verizon is selling the segment of its business that includes Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal. Verizon said Monday, May 3, 2021, that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN and TALI ARBEL
·2 min read

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.

Wireless company Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the once-pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.

Verizon said Monday that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

Yahoo at the end of the last century was the face of the internet, preceding the behemoth tech platforms to follow, such as Google and Facebook. And AOL was the portal, bringing almost everyone who logged on during the internet's earliest days.

Verizon spent about $9 billion buying AOL and Yahoo over two years starting in 2015, hoping to jump-start a digital media business that would compete with Google and Facebook. It didn't work — those brands were already fading even then — as Google and Facebook and, increasingly, Amazon dominate the U.S. digital ad market. The year after buying Yahoo, Verizon wrote down the value of the combined operation, called “Oath,” by roughly the value of the $4.5 billion it had spent on Yahoo.

Verizon has been shedding media assets as it refocuses on wireless, spending billions on licensing the airwaves needed for the next generation of faster mobile service, called 5G. It sold blogging site Tumblr in 2019 and HuffPost to BuzzFeed late last year. The digital media sector in recent years has been consolidating as companies seek profitability.

The properties Verizon is selling include Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail and the tech blogs Engadget and TechCrunch. Despite its difficulty competing with tech giants for ad dollars, leading to cost cuts and layoffs, Verizon Media’s revenue rose 10% in the most recent quarter from the year before, to $1.9 billion.

Financial firms have played an increasingly prominent role in traditional media as well in recent years, buying up newspaper chains and slashing costs.

Verizon will receive $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the minority stake.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc., based in New York, rose less than 1% Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • There's a Major Shortage of This Backyard Staple & It Could Ruin Your Summer

    With more and more people getting vaccinated, COVID numbers on the decline, and temperatures rising across much of the country, it's fair to say we've all never been this excited for summer. Whether you're getting ready for a trip or planning to spend some time in your own backyard oasis, chances are you're hoping to splash around in the pool in the coming months. Unfortunately, there's a major shortage of one necessity that could seriously hinder your ability to do that this summer. Keep reading to find out what it is, and for more things you might not be able to get your hands on at the moment, This Beloved Summer Food Is Disappearing From Stores and Restaurants. There is a massive nationwide chlorine shortage. That collective eagerness to take a dip this summer has people across the country facing a major shortage of chlorine, the disinfectant used to kill bacteria and control algae in pools and hot tubs. In a survey of 26 pool-supply shops conducted by Goldman Sachs, the researchers found that 15 shops expressed "uncertainty or doubt when asked about whether they will have enough chlorine for pool season," according to USA Today. Thomas Race, owner of Aqua Caribbean Swimming Pool Service in Florida, told the news outlet: "Our standard bucket of 3-inch chlorine tablets, which are the backbone of a lot of pools right now, have pretty much become scarce."Cody Saliture, the owner of Texas Pool Professionals, told CNBC his company has also been experiencing the shortage firsthand. They even started stockpiling chlorine tablets and looking for different chemicals to sanitize pools. "We're looking for anything that we can get that we don't have here in North Texas," Saliture said. "We've been to about six states and 15 cities [for supplies]."Tara Vassallo-Soto, co-owner of Rising Sun Pools and Spas in Raleigh, North Carolina, told local news outlet WRAL, "We're seeing more commercial accounts, people that have hotel pools, HOA pools, neighborhood pools, that again, people are desperate to open back up because they were shut down all last year." Vassallo-Soto said people are "coming in and trying to buy 8, 10 buckets of chlorine tablets at one time.""It's insane right now," Austin Price, a technician with Professional Pools and Care in Alabama, told Huntsville CBS affiliate WHNT-TV. "We're trying to do the best that we can. We want you to understand that with our distributors and things like that, they are back-ordered."And for the beloved condiment that's also disappearing, find out why There's a Major Shortage of This Popular Pantry Staple. The shortage stems from a fire at a chlorine plant last year. BioLab, a leading chemical plant that manufactures pool and spa treatment products, caught fire on Aug. 27, 2020—and the chlorine shortage stems from that incident, USA Today reports. The factory, located in Westlake, Louisiana, burned for nearly three days until the fire could be put out by firefighters."Being the industry leader in the production of these essential pool and sanitation products, BioLab is said to have lost a significant amount of its inventory due to this unfortunate incident," B&B Pool and Spa Center, a pool building company based in New York, says on its website. "Pool owners need these products now more than ever, especially during a global health crisis." And for more things that are hard to find at the moment, This Household Staple Is Disappearing From Shelves. And the COVID pandemic led to a rise in pool sales, increasing demand. In 2020, due to COVID, the pool business was hotter than ever. Tyler Hermon, a sales director at Pools of Fun in Indianapolis, Indiana, told Reuters that pool sales were booming. "I 100 percent attribute this to people quarantined at home," said Hermon. He noted in Aug. 2020 that there was a 43 percent rise in pool sales at his business from a year ago.Market data from IHS Markit cited by Goldman Sachs predicts an even bigger surge this summer. They estimate a 58 percent increase in pool sales between June and August compared to the same period in 2020, USA Today reports.And for more up-to-date news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. If chlorine isn't available for purchase, pool owners will need to be creative. "People are going to move their method of sanitization to another product, either a granular product or a liquid product," Mark Joslin, Pool Corp CFO, told Yahoo Finance. "But there's no shortage of ways to sanitize the pool. It just simply means at a certain point people will shift. We've also seen certain parts of the country accelerating the use of salt as a method of sanitization too."Similarly, Blue Haven Pools&Spas told The Miami Herald that, in place of chlorine, pool owners can maintain pool cleanliness with saltwater sanitizers, ozone purification, and UV light treatments.Swim University also recommends some household items that can be used for pool cleaning: baking soda, bleach, muriatic acid, borax, olive oil, white vinegar, lemon juice, rubbing alcohol, and vitamin C tablets.And for more products that may be harder to find these days, These 4 Beloved Foods Are Disappearing From Grocery Shelves, Experts Warn

  • If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    The tablets or capsules in your medicine cabinet are intended to alleviate health issues. But sometimes, the pills you're popping can unfortunately have the opposite effect—and that is the case with one thyroid medication that the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of.More than 20 million people in the U.S. have a thyroid disorder, the American Thyroid Association (ATA) reports. And in many cases, these thyroid disease are treated with medication. Your thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, helps regulate many of your body's functions, so managing any irregularities with medication is paramount to your overall well-being. But if you're taking one particular prescription drug for your thyroid, you could actually be compromising your health, according to a new nationwide recall. Keep reading to learn what medicine the FDA says to contact your doctor about, and for more pills that could be putting you at risk, check out If You Take This Popular Vitamin, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns. Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, has recalled NP Thyroid® nationwide. On Apr. 30, the FDA announced that Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, had voluntarily recalled a prescription thyroid medicine called NP Thyroid®, which is made of levothyroxine and liothyronine and is used for people with hypothyroidism. The company's 15-mg, 30-mg, 60-mg, 90-mg and 120-mg NP Thyroid® tablets have all been recalled.The medication was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, pharmacies, and healthcare offices."The products subject to recall are packed in 100-count and 7-count bottles," the notice says. The FDA announcement lists 35 100-count bottles, and three 7-count bottles among those recalled. You can check the full list on the FDA website.And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The issue with the NP Thyroid® tablets is that they are not the correct potency. Routine testing found that the NP Thyroid® tablets contained less than 90 percent of the labeled amount of liothyronine (T3) and/or levothyroxine (T4)—which makes it less potent and therefore less effective."Patients being treated for hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), who receive sub potent NP Thyroid®, may experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid)," the notice posted on the FDA's website warns. These include "fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight."And for another sign your thyroid may be out of whack, If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Doctors Say. Almost 50 serious adverse events potentially related to the thyroid medication have been reported. As of Apr. 30, 43 serious adverse events with a possible link to NP Thyroid® had been reported to Acella."There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development," the FDA notice explains.Additionally, elderly people and patients with underlying cardiac disease have an increased risk of "toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism" when taking the recalled medicine, including cardiac arrhythmia, palpitations, and cardiac pain.And for more things to take out of your medicine cabinet, If You Have These Supplements at Home, the FDA Says "Destroy Them". Patients taking NP Thyroid® should not stop taking it without contacting their doctor. Acella is working to notify anyone they've shipped the medication to to stop distribution of the NP Thyroid® tablets in question. According to the notice, "patients who are currently taking NP Thyroid® from the lots being recalled should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance and/or a replacement prescription."Anyone with questions about the recall should email Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or call the company's representatives at 1-888-424-4341. The FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program is collecting further reports on adverse reactions or other problems with the recalled drug.And for another reason to see your doctor, If You Can't Stop Doing This at Night, Get Your Thyroid Checked.

  • Man in his 40s ‘pushed to the ground and raped’ near Middlesbrough nature reserve

    The man was walking along a footpath between Tees Barrage and Newport Bridge in Yorkshire when he says he was approached by his attacker

  • Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

    The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison. Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez, 31, died Thursday. No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing, and no foul play is suspected.

  • Ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia, doesn't know the Pledge of Allegiance, video suggests

    Flynn was reciting the pledge during a campaign rally for Lin Wood with the Bikers for Trump group in South Carolina.

  • AOL, Yahoo Offloaded by Verizon for $5 Billion

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) announced Monday that it will sell Verizon Media to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. This includes AOL and Yahoo!, two properties that Verizon once hoped would be the cornerstone of a media empire. Under terms of the deal, Verizon will receive $4.25 billion and maintain a 10% stake in the company, now known as Yahoo!.

  • Woman who groomed 15-year-old boy jailed for four years

    Holton, from Worcester, was jailed for four years at Worcester Crown Court on Saturday.

  • Private equity firm Apollo to buy Verizon Media assets for $5B, will rename business 'Yahoo'

    Following several days of negotiation and rumors, Verizon today announced that it has entered an agreement to sell its media assets to private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. Apollo will be paying Verizon  $4.25 billion in cash, along with preferred interests of $750 million, and Verizon will keep 10% of the company. The new company, when the deal is complete, will be known simply as Yahoo, and it will continue to be led by current CEO, Guru Gowrappan and from what we understand the plan involve pursuing opportunities across content, commerce and betting.

  • Verizon is selling its media business for $5 billion after splurging on AOL and Yahoo

    Verizon has agreed a deal to sell its "Verizon Media" unit — including Engadget — to the investment firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.

  • A thyroid medicine’s third recall: It’s too weak and 43 people had ‘serious’ problems

    Acella Pharmaceuticals can’t seem to get its thyroid medicine right.

  • South Carolina men are lagging behind women in getting their vaccine. Why that matters

    Public health experts explored a few reasons why women are getting vaccinated at a higher rate than men, and some possible solutions.

  • The 6 Best Public Sculpture Parks to Visit This Spring and Summer

    Aside from blockbuster sculpture parks, this quiet sculpture garden in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is far from the crowds. Owned and operated by Kasmin Gallery, this rooftop exhibition space of its 509 West 27th Street location can be viewed from the nearby High Line, which is just a few feet away. This sculpture garden is designed by Future Green, a Brooklyn landscape architect studio that focuses on green rooftops, and it stands beside a condo designed by Zaha Hadid.

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Cindy McCain, widow of Arizona senator John McCain, calls pro-Trump ‘audit’ of 2020 results in her state ‘ludicrous’

    ‘Look, the election is over. Biden won,’ says critic of former president

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat