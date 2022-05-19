Verizon store in Lexington robbed. Suspects tied up workers, stole products, police say

Lexington police are searching for two suspects who allegedly tied up employees at a Verizon store and robbed the shop.

The incident happened at roughly 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Verizon store on Nicholasville Road, according to Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department. Employees told police that two subjects, at least one of which was armed with a handgun, came into the store, tied up the employees and stole some Apple products before fleeing.

It’s unknown how many employees were at the store at the time of the robbery. None of the employees were injured, police said.

Burnett said the suspects were seen wearing masks and hooded clothing on security footage. One suspect was described as around 5-feet-8-inches, 185 pounds and the other was described as 6-foot, 300 pounds.

The robbery happened in a matter of minutes, according to Burnett.

“They knew what they were after and had a plan,” Burnett said.

Police were able to recover some of the stolen property but not all of it. The suspects were still at-large and an investigation was ongoing Thursday afternoon.