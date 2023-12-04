Verizon subscribers can get Netflix and Max for $10 a month

Verizon confirmed Monday it’s offering a previously rumored bundle of Netflix and Max streaming subscriptions. The pairing of the rival services is the first of its kind, giving the wireless carrier’s myPlan subscribers a 41 percent discount over buying the two ad-supported plans individually. The offer will be available starting on December 7.

The bundle will include the ad-supported Netflix and Max plans for $10 monthly. Those tiers typically cost $6.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively, so customers who grab the deal could save $80 annually compared to what they’d pay directly from the service’s websites. For Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, it’s a chance to boost their subscribers and get more people hooked on exclusive series. Meanwhile, Verizon gets another incentive to lure customers from rival carriers.

Only Verizon’s myPlan customers are eligible for the $10 streaming bundle. The carrier offers myPlan in three tiers, starting at $75 monthly (single user) for Unlimited Welcome. The Unlimited Plus level pushes the one-line price to $90 monthly, while Unlimited Ultimate costs $100 monthly. All three tiers offer lower per-line prices the more users you have on your plan. You can check out Verizon’s myPlan website for the full breakdown.

Verizon has several other $10 streaming deals as myPlan add-ons. These include a Disney Bundle, which combines Disney+, Hulu with ads and ESPN+. It also offers an Apple One bundle, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+. Variety notes that wireless carriers like Verizon typically pay a per-subscriber wholesale rate to the service providers, treating the costs as customer-acquisition overhead.

In addition to myPlan enrollment, the offer requires you to be 18 or older to enroll. After choosing the add-on, you’ll need to complete your account setup separately for each service.

