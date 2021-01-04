Discovery Plus launches today—here's how to get a free year

Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
Here&#39;s how to get a free year of Discovery Plus.
Here's how to get a free year of Discovery Plus.

Streaming services are having a serious moment. Netflix and Hulu used to own the market, but recently, new giants have emerged from Disney, Apple, HBO, and now, the Discovery Channel.

In December 2020, Discovery announced a new streaming service, Discovery+, that debuted on January 4, 2021. The new service features a number of networks that were previously only available on cable or Hulu, including HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, and Animal Planet.

The best part? If you're a Verizon customer, you get a free year of Discovery+.

How to get a free year of Discovery Plus through Verizon

You can get a free year of Discovery Plus with select Verizon accounts.
You can get a free year of Discovery Plus with select Verizon accounts.

Discovery+ partnered with Verizon to offer free access if you have certain Verizon services. According to Verizon, any customer with one line on Play More or Get More Unlimited service, new Fios Internet subscribers, or new 5G Home subscribers is eligible for the free year of Discovery+. Those with the Verizon Unlimited plan, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, and Start Unlimited are eligible for six free months of Discovery+.

Customers on a business account cannot take advantage of the promotion, nor can current Fios or 5G Home subscribers.

Sign up for a free year of Discovery+ with Verizon

What is Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus will bring HGTV, Food Network, and more to the streaming wars.
Discovery Plus will bring HGTV, Food Network, and more to the streaming wars.

Discovery+ features content from more than 17 networks, including HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, A&E, Lifetime, History Channel, and the Travel Channel. This means hit television series will be available for commercial-free streaming for the first time, including Fixer Upper, Flip or Flop, Chopped, 90-Day Fiancé, Ghost Adventures, and Deadliest Catch.

In addition, the network will create its own content, similarly to Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. New series will include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 90-Day Journey, and an exhaustive preview of new content coming on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines' entry into the streaming wars. You can see the full slate of planned original content in the Discovery+ press release announcement.

How much does Discovery Plus cost without Verizon?

Discovery Plus will show brand-new content from Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines.
Discovery Plus will show brand-new content from Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines.

Discovery+ plans start at $4.99 per month for the standard service, or users can opt for an ad-free version of the plan for $6.99 per month. Subscribers can have five user profiles and four concurrent streams—for reference, Netflix allows five accounts and two concurrent streams, while Hulu allows six accounts and two concurrent streams.

How to sign up for Discovery Plus

Guy Fieri is rolling up to Discovery Plus.
Guy Fieri is rolling up to Discovery Plus.

To sign up for Discovery+, simply go to the Discovery Plus website and select the service you want—standard streaming or commercial-free. From there, you can get a free 6-day trial of the service until it starts charging you.

Discovery+ plans to launch in European, Latin American, and Asian markets in 2021.

Sign up for Discovery+ through Verizon

Sign up for Discovery+

