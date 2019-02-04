Verizon Super Bowl ads honor California firefighters after throttling their data speeds

Verizon paid tribute to California first responders in a pair of Super Bowl advertisements Sunday following criticism for throttling firefighters' data speeds last summer during the one of the state's largest wildfires.

The service provider slowed down a fire department's internet services because it hit the plan limit while coordinating trucks and personnel fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire, which torched 410,203 acres. Days after a Silicon Valley fire chief submitted court documents in August about the critical communication disruption, Verizon said it would provide first responders with full network access during disasters.

Sunday's Super Bowl ads featured Anthony Lynn, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers thanking first responders for saving people's lives, including his. Clips showed firefighters running into burning buildings, a helicopter flying over a flood zone and an ambulance driving on the streets.

"First responders of California answer the call," the ending text of the commercial read. "Our job is to make sure they can get it."

When the Santa Clara County Fire Department relied on Verizon data to track resources in the field, however, the service provider slowed its speeds to 1/200th of normal according to documents. Going over 25 gigabytes allegedly forced the department to use other agency's services or use personal devices.

Verizon didn't lift data restrictions until the department paid for an upgraded plan, court document emails showed, at twice the cost of its initial "unlimited" plan.

The provider's #AllOurThanks campaign featured in the commercial advertises a plan discount for first responders, a social media donation match and a dedicated communications lane for first responders during emergencies.

Following the Mendocino Complex and Carr fires in the summer, the Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire ravaged both Northern and Southern California in the fall, igniting the same day. More than $11.4 billion in insured losses have been reported for the November fires, the state insurance commissioner announced last week, including 46,000 claims.

The Camp Fire killed 86 people and leveled the town of Paradise. The Woolsey Fire burned in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Verizon Super Bowl ads honor California firefighters after throttling their data speeds