Verizon unit TracFone to pay $13.4 million to settle false claims allegations, U.S. DOJ says

(Reuters) - TracFone Wireless Inc has agreed to pay $13.4 million to settle false claims allegations in connection with the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline Program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement is for resolving allegations that TracFone, a Verizon Communications Inc unit, violated the False Claims Act by signing up more than 175,000 ineligible customers in connection with the FCC's Lifeline Program, the Justice Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • 99 percent of people worldwide breathe air that doesn’t meet WHO standard

    Virtually everyone is breathing unhealthy air, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In a statement released on Monday, the U.N. global health organization said that 99 percent of the global population breathes air that does not meet its standards. Seven million people each year are killed by air pollution, the agency said. In September,…

  • Everett police Officer Dan Rocha being honored at memorial

    The city of Everett, law enforcement, friends, family and first responders will bid farewell to Everett police officer Dan Rocha Monday.

  • China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

    Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

  • Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'

    Scientists have observed an enormous planet about nine times the mass of Jupiter at a remarkably early stage of formation - describing it as still in the womb - in a discovery that challenges the current understanding of planetary formation. The researchers used the Subaru Telescope located near the summit of an inactive Hawaiian volcano and the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope to detect and study the planet, a gas giant orbiting unusually far from its young host star. Gas giants are planets, like our solar system's largest ones Jupiter and Saturn, composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, with swirling gases surrounding a smaller solid core.

  • Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6, wounded 12

    The 26-year-old has been charged with assault and illegal firearm possession.

  • College owes $31 million after students called Ohio bakery racist, appeals court says

    Oberlin College was accused of defaming a local bakery with allegations of racial profiling.

  • Financial Advisor Notches Supreme Court Win. It Changes Who May Decide Arbitration Appeals.

    The nation’s highest court weighed in on a procedural matter that may affect how investors and advisors can seek to overturn arbitration cases they lost.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • Manchin Joins Republicans Opposing SEC Climate-Disclosure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to reconsider a plan to require companies to disclose information about their greenhouse gas pollution.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrag

  • State utilities don’t even blink when forced to pay for their misdeeds

    What the state’s Public Utilities Commission did in February shows just why these big companies don’t bat an eye when penalized:

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsGazprom Germania GmbH -- owner of energy s

  • Trevor Bauer trying to 'turn the narrative around,' but suffers setback in court

    Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer has gone on the offensive with a flurry of recent court activity as he aims to get back on the mound.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India orders antitrust investigation into Zomato and Swiggy conduct

    The Indian antitrust watchdog ordered a wide-ranging investigation into the conduct of food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy on Monday over whether they are operating as "neutral" following a complaint from the National Restaurant Association of India, a body that represents over 500,000 restaurants in the country. The Competition Commission of India acknowledged a series of allegations (PDF) -- including food delivery firms' practice of bundling delivery services with customers' food orders, masking data from restaurant partners, operating cloud kitchens, "unfair and one-sided contracts" with the outlets, delayed payment cycle and charging of exorbitant commission -- and said they are worth probing to see if they violate the law.

  • Oil prices jump as much as 3% as Saudi Arabia raises prices for customers across the globe, report says

    Oil prices jumped as much as 3% on Monday as Saudi Arabia raised prices for its customers across the globe to record highs

  • Denver protesters' $14M award carries national implications

    A federal jury's groundbreaking decision to make the city of Denver pay $14 million to protesters who were injured by police during 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder is rippling across the country. Why it matters: The verdict could affect the outcome of dozens of similar pending lawsuits involving law enforcement's use of force during protests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: At least 29 lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. based on

  • Trevor Bauer cannot access cellphone records of accuser, judge rules

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer cannot access the cellphone records of the woman who accused him of sexual assault, a judge ruled Monday.