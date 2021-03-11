Verkada Workers Had Extensive Access to Private Customer Cameras

William Turton and Ryan Gallagher
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- More than 100 employees at security camera startup Verkada Inc. could peer through the cameras of its thousands of customers, including global corporations, schools and police departments, according to three former employees aware of the company’s security protocols.

Verkada was breached on Monday, when hackers gained access to what’s known as a “Super Admin” account that allowed them to see all of the live feeds and archived videos of Verkada’s customers, Bloomberg reported. With access to 150,000 cameras, the hackers were able to see inside Tesla Inc., as well as watch police interviews and witness hospital employees tackling a patient.

The use of Super Admin accounts within Verkada was so widespread that it extended even to sales staff and interns, two of the employees said. “We literally had 20-year-old interns that had access to over 100,000 cameras and could view all of their feeds globally,” said one former senior-level employee, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The San Mateo, California-based company said the access was limited to those employees who needed to address specific engineering or customer issues and that it had strict policies in place to protect its customers’ privacy.

“Verkada previously limited access to internal administrator accounts to engineers and support staff so they could address customers’ questions and technical issues,” a company spokesman said in a statement responding to questions from Bloomberg News. “Verkada’s training program and policies for employees are both clear that support staff members were and are required to secure a customer’s explicit permission before accessing that customer’s video feed.”

This week’s breach of the company was carried out by an international hacker collective based in Europe. Tillie Kottmann, one of the hackers who claimed credit for the incident, said they wanted to show the pervasiveness of video surveillance and the ease with which those systems could expose users’ confidential spaces.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, echoed that point in reaction to the incident Wednesday. “Every hack like this one exposes the threat that government and private surveillance will be turned against law-abiding Americans by criminals, predators and spies,” Wyden said in an emailed statement.

It is unclear whether most Verkada customers knew its employees could peer through the cameras they purchased from the company. One former employee said it was implied that employees wouldn’t have access, but said engineers were routinely looking at people’s cameras every day.

At Verkada, like other companies, Super Admin accounts have legitimate purposes. They are used by engineers to debug products and support staff to assist clients with ongoing issues. But the ease with which the hacktivists gained access to so many live camera feeds suggested that there were limited technical measures in place at Verkada that would prevent its own employees from doing the same thing.

And weak security protocols left customers’ confidential spaces open to intruders, according to the former employees. Although using a Super Admin account normally required multi-factor authentication, any user could simply switch it off, one of the former employees said.

Some aspects of the use of Super Admin accounts with Verkada were previously reported by IPVM, a publication that covers the surveillance camera industry.

One employee said this week’s security breach might have been prevented, since the Super Admin issue had been raised repeatedly by some employees.

When an employee accessed a customer’s camera, the Verkada system required them to submit a reason for doing so. Those employee submissions were logged, but that documentation was rarely checked, a former employee said.

“Nobody cared about checking the logs,” the person said. “You could put whatever you wanted in that note; you could even just enter a single space.”

Verkada also offers a “privacy mode” to customers, allowing cameras to be hidden from Verkada employees, according to a former employee. But Super Admin accounts would allow employees to turn off that feature, allowing them to see the camera footage, the former employee said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla says Shanghai factory not hacked after breach of Verkada surveillance cameras

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday a hacking incident reported on Tuesday was restricted to a supplier's production site in Henan province, China, and its Shanghai car factory and showrooms were not affected. A small group of hackers earlier this week viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses by gaining administrative access to cameras supplied by Verkada, one of the hackers told Reuters on Tuesday. Verkada acknowledged an intrusion, saying it had disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent unauthorized access.

  • Tesla Factories And Warehouses Impacted In Massive Security-Camera Breach: Report

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was among the several companies that were impacted by a massive security-camera breach, with hackers gaining access to live footage from the electric car maker’s factories and warehouses, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: According to the report, a group of hackers breached security-camera data collected by Verkada Inc., a Silicon Valley startup that sells web-operated security camera systems. The hackers claimed they gained access to 150,000 surveillance cameras inside companies, prisons, schools, police departments and schools. Some of the cameras, including in hospitals, used facial-recognition technology. Tesla And Cloudflare Data Breach: The hackers reportedly said they gained access to 222 cameras in factories as well as warehouses run by Tesla and were able to view footage from a warehouse of the Elon Musk-led company in Shanghai that showed workers on an assembly line. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Another major company whose footage was exposed in the data breach was Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET), with the hackers obtaining access to the software provider’s offices in New York, San Francisco, Austin and London. The hackers also said they were able to view video from inside the offices of Verkada itself and gained access to the full video archive of all Verkada customers. One of the hackers, Tillie Kottmann, told Bloomberg that he was part of an international hacker collective that carried out the data breach to show the ease with which systems can be broken into and “just how broadly we’re being surveilled.” Why It Matters: The data breach shows how companies need to take more effective steps to deal with the threat of cyberattacks that have increased in intensity amid the pandemic. It also shows how hackers could take data from companies, including Tesla, hostage in exchange for ransom funds. Tesla was the target of a ransomware attack a few months ago. It was reported in August last year that a Russian citizen, Egor Igorevich Kriuchikov, allegedly offered an unnamed Russian-born Tesla employee $1 million in cash or Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in exchange for inserting malware into Tesla's system that would allow hackers to occupy the automaker's information security team. He was later arrested in connection with the case. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 19.6% higher at $673.54 on Tuesday and rose almost 2.3% in the after-hours session. Cloudflare closed 12.4% higher at $69.43 and added 1.5% in the after-hours session. Next Read: Tesla, LG Chem Negotiate Making 4680 Cells in US and Europe: Report See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Says Starlink FCC Application For Connecting 'Moving Vehicles' To Its Network Not Related To TeslaWhy Silicon Valley Giants Are Reliant On One Man To Find Success In India© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hacked surveillance startup Verkada leaked live feeds for Tesla, others

    Hackers broke into Verkada and exposed over 150,000 live security feeds.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Beta Will Soon Be Available To All: How To Enable Your Tesla To Drive Itself

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working towards fully autonomous cars. The company says every car it sells today comes with the hardware necessary for full self-driving; the software just needs to catch up to the task. Tesla has rolled its FSDBeta program out to a small set of testers who have shown the car can make impressive moves, like dodging a deer on dirt roads. What Happened: Now Tesla CEO Elon Musk is saying this closed beta will be expanding to a larger group of people. Musk said a "download beta button" will be added to the in-car software, under the service menu, that will allow people to opt into the beta, which will let their car attempt to fully drive them from point A to point B, while the driver sits back and monitors the car, ready to take over in case of a mistake. Unfortunately users weren't sure if this was a button asking for the beta, or if it would instantly add the ability to their vehicles. Assuming user approves warning & agrees to drive carefully, it will download latest QA-tested FSD “Beta” build as soon as car connects to wifi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2021 How You Can Get FSD Beta: If you are a Tesla owner looking to get into the beta testing, Musk clarified that the button will allow owners to download the beta directly to their car. After agreeing to some warnings, anyone who has purchased FSD — $10,000 on Tesla's site, although the cost was lower in the past — will be able to download the beta and use it. Benzinga's Take: Tesla's FSD Beta is a work in progress, defined as a Level 2 system, meaning the driver is fully responsible at all times. While the vehicle is more capable than anything else on the road, anyone using this system needs to use caution while it is active. As of writing, there have been no reported accidents involving this small set of testers. Hopefully in a wider rollout, new drivers will be just as cautious and ready to take over at any time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla China Sells 18.3K Vehicles In February For 18% Month-Over-Month GrowthTesla Semi Seen Testing On Track In Drone Videos© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Covid: Texas and Mississippi lifting restrictions too soon?

    Two US states are lifting compulsory coronavirus restrictions, but are they in a position to do so?

  • EV startup Canoo plans to roll out American-built, pod-like electric pickup in 2023

    Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc on Wednesday said it will introduce an American-built pod-like electric pickup truck in 2023, following in the footsteps of several rivals also entering the most popular segment of the U.S. automotive market. Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila revealed the timing for the truck ahead of an Automobility LA event on Thursday. Aquila told Reuters he was aiming to launch the rounded, snub-nosed truck in the first quarter of 2023, and Canoo will build the vehicle in a U.S. microfactory it intends to open.

  • Hedge Fund Shorts Credit Suisse on Frozen Greensill Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australian hedge fund is betting against Credit Suisse Group AG, expecting the Swiss lender may end up having to compensate clients for losses tied to billions of dollars invested in funds it ran with embattled financier Lex Greensill.John Hempton, the co-founder and chief investment officer of Bronte Capital Management Pty, said in an interview Tuesday that he’d placed a “reasonable-sized short” last week, mainly against Credit Suisse. Known for bets against Wirecard AG and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Hempton is also wagering on declines in Japanese insurance giant Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. and Insurance Australia Group Ltd. -- the two firms that had provided default cover for loans made by Greensill’s eponymous company.Credit Suisse pulled the plug on a $10 billion suite of funds for which Greensill provided assets after the Japanese firm triggered a rapid loss of confidence among investors by deciding against renewing insurance on the Greensill loans. The debacle is the biggest reputational hit for Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein since he took charge last year.Hempton argues the damage may run deeper. In a blog post this week, he highlighted that clients in at least one of the Credit Suisse funds were told the underlying risk was covered by highly-rated insurers. It’s possible the insurers “will duck much of the liability to make good Greensill losses,” he wrote, depending on when their policies were written and how they are worded.“One of these companies is a loser,” said Hempton, who has about A$1 billion ($770 million) in assets under management. “My personal view at this point is it’s likely Credit Suisse, and the reason it’s likely to be Credit Suisse is because the insurers worked out what was going on in April, June last year and have not renewed the policies.”Credit Suisse declined to comment.The Swiss lender has started an internal probe into the collapse of the $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds and temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit who were tied to the strategy. It has said that uncertainty about the valuation of some investments and the reduced access to insurance for new investments prompted their wind down. Many assets in the funds have protection, though the High Income Fund doesn’t use insurance.On Wednesday, Tokio Marine said it was examining the validity of contracts at the root of the Greensill collapse, and that it would stick with its profit guidance for the current fiscal ending March 31 after reviewing the dealings of its Australian unit Bond & Credit Co.Greensill’s stunning fall in a matter of days was set in motion by BCC’s decision last year not to renew policies covering billions of dollars of loans the supply chain finance firm made. Protection against default on some $4.6 billion in credit lapsed this month after a futile effort by Greensill to get an injunction to keep it going, court documents show.Australian insurer IAG has said it has no net exposure to trade credit policies sold to Greensill entities after offloading its stake in BCC to Tokio Marine in 2019 and getting extensive reinsurance cover. A representative declined to comment further.Shares of Credit Suisse have fallen 1.7% this month, while Australia’s IAG has dropped 8.4%. Tokio Marine has climbed 7.2%.Since co-founding Bronte in 2009, Hempton has developed a reputation for quirky stock research and a focus on sniffing out fraud. He rose to prominence for bearish bets on Chinese companies that had listed in North America, and squared off against billionaire investor Bill Ackman with his wager against Valeant.He was too early to Wirecard though, losing Bronte money over a decade in which shares of the disgraced German technology firm soared.Hempton said if Tokio Marine and IAG are able to avoid absorbing losses stemming from the Greensill loans, attention could turn to the Zurich-based lender, which had told clients its investments were insured. These questions will likely be settled in court, he said.Read More: Credit Suisse Risks Backlash From Investors in Greensill Funds“There is a very big bag here, we don’t know how big or who’s holding,” said Hempton. “The only certain winners here are lawyers, lots of lawyers.”(Updates with Credit Suisse beginning probe into collapse of funds in seventh paragraph, shares in eleventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK's M&S seeks to turbocharge online sales with guest clothes brands

    Britain's Marks & Spencer said on Thursday it would launch a wave of guest clothing brands on its website this spring, including Hobbs, White Stuff, Joules and Sloggi, in bid to accelerate online growth. M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe said last year the group, still Britain's biggest clothing retailer by value, was shifting strategy and would sell other brands to broaden its appeal. In September, it partnered online with Nobody’s Child and has also collaborated with Early Learning Centre.

  • Bumble Gives Upbeat Outlook, Signaling Return to Social Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Bumble Inc., owner of the dating app where women make the first move, gave an outlook for revenue in the first quarter that slightly beat analysts’ estimates, reflecting optimism that a waning coronavirus will encourage people to ramp up their social lives.“There has never been a moment in recent history that will present itself with such a demand to meet new people and to date again,” said Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd on an investor call Wednesday.The Austin-based company is predicting revenue of $163 million to $165 million in the current period. Wall Street was forecasting $163 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the whole year, Bumble sees sales of $716 million to $726 million, also ahead of expectations.This is Bumble’s first earnings release after its $2.15 billion initial public offering last month. Launched in 2014, Bumble has gained market share in the U.S., which has traditionally been dominated by Match Group, the owner of Tinder.“Match is certainly the Goliath in the space, but Bumble is a viable number two,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matt Martino, before the results were released.In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 31% to $165.6 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $163.3 million. Total paying users increased 32% to 2.7 million, with an average revenue per user of $20.02, roughly unchanged compared with last year. The company swung to a net loss of $26.1 million compared with earnings of $17.2 million a year earlier. The loss per share was 1 cent.“Our significant increase in revenue and paying users is a direct result of our team’s dedication and remarkable agility during a challenging pandemic,” said Wolfe Herd, who, at 31, was the youngest woman to take a large company public in the U.S. as CEO. “Our IPO was a pivotal milestone, but we are just getting started and are excited for the next chapter of our journey.”International expansion will be important to Bumble’s long-term prospects, said BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon. Currently, the company’s two apps, Bumble and Badoo, are segmented by geography; Bumble’s primary user base is in North America and Badoo is focused on Europe. Revenue grew 47% on the Bumble app in the fourth quarter, far outpacing the 10.5% pace at Badoo.India, Mexico, and Germany are markets where use of the Bumble app is growing, Wolfe Herd said. Average monthly users in Germany were 150% higher in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding year, and Bumble saw a usage bump in neighboring countries. The CEO pointed to South East Asia, Latin America, and Western Europe as targets for expansion.Bumble’s women-centered approach has led to particular strength with female users. The Bumble app has an approximately 30% higher female user ratio compared to the rest of the North American market, according to company filings. On the investor call, Wolfe Herd heralded a series of safety steps such as advanced reporting features and an anti-body-shaming policy. More than 70% of the board is female.The company’s non-dating services, Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz, provide opportunity for growth, even though they aren’t currently monetized, Martino said. “These features are very nascent. But they’re interesting nonetheless. And, it can help with time spent on the app and engagement with Bumble.”Bumble BFF is the company’s next focus for development, Wolfe Herd said. “Friendship is going to be a massive opportunity in the future.”Bumble’s shares have gained 46% since its IPO, valuing the company at $11.6 billion. They gained about 6% in late trading, after closing at $62.91 Wednesday in New York.(Updates with CEO comments in second paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the sales figure in the deck headline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Invitae (NVTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Invitae (NVTA) closed the most recent trading day at $38.66, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session.

  • SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. priced its initial public offering above a targeted range to raise $4.2 billion based on the planned size of the share sale, according to a person familiar with the matter.In one of the biggest listings by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange, Coupang priced its shares at $35 each on Wednesday, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.The company and its existing shareholders had planned to sell 120 million shares for $32 to $34 apiece. That range had been boosted earlier from $27 to $30, signaling strong demand from investors.A representative for Coupang declined to comment.At $35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of about $60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. The company is selling 100 million new shares while existing investors are offloading 20 million shares. The IPO price was reported earlier by Dow Jones.SoftBank’s ReturnJapanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., its biggest shareholder, is poised to reap a gain of about $16 billion from the IPO, burnishing the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son in picking successful startups even after a number of missteps.In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Coupang shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roblox Reaches $45 Billion Valuation as Shares Rise in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital games company Roblox Corp., transformed into a cultural icon during the coronavirus pandemic, made its public debut Wednesday with its shares rising 7.8% from its opening price.Roblox is one of the few companies that have gone public through a direct listing, an alternative to an initial public offering in which the shares begin trading without the company issuing new stock.The company’s shares, which opened trading at $64.50 apiece, closed at $69.50 in New York, giving Roblox a market value of more than $38 billion. The company’s fully diluted valuation, including restricted stock units and employee options, is about $45 billion, making it one of the most valuable companies to go public during the pandemic.The handful of companies that have done direct listings includes Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies Inc. and software company Asana Inc. in September. Music streaming service Spotify Technology SA went public through a direct listing in 2018 and Slack Technologies Inc. followed in 2019.Roblox, based in San Mateo, California, has seen its valuation as well as its revenue and user base grow as the pandemic kept students home and in search of entertainment.Valuation SurgeThe company was valued at $4.15 billion after a $150 million funding round in February 2020 that was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. By the time the company raised $520 million in January in a round led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group, its valuation had rocketed to $29.5 billion.“It’s really a once in a decade type company,” said Neil Rimer, partner at Roblox investor Index Ventures who has been a board observer at the game maker.While Roblox benefited from students being stuck at home during Covid-19 lockdowns, “great companies continue to grow in value,” Rimer said. “The growth was there before and the growth will be there after.”Roblox had filed in November for a traditional IPO but dropped that plan after seeing the staggering first-day gains in listings by Doordash Inc. and Airbnb Inc. in December.Parties, GraduationsTwo-thirds of U.S. children ages 9 to 12 use the platform. During the pandemic, the company’s website began hosting virtual birthday parties, concerts and even graduations for kids who couldn’t gather in person. As a result, daily active users grew 85% last year.For the nine months ended Sept. 30, Roblox had a consolidated net loss of $197 million on revenue of $614 million.Roblox plans to expand into more international markets, as well as chase older demographics, with an eye toward becoming a platform for virtual corporate events and meetings.Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki said Roblox may consider acquisitions.“We’re looking two years out,” Baszucki said in an interview. “We’re focused on building the platform, the technology, building an amazingly civil society.”Beyond TweensRoblox already has warned investors that its growth run won’t last. The total hours that users spend engaged with the gaming platform could drop by as much as 11% in the second quarter, the company said last week.With students headed back to in-person schooling, Roblox is focused on broadening beyond its base of tween children. That’s included efforts to make the platform more appealing to office workers, with the company pitching it as a place to hold meetings.The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday assigned a reference price of $45 a share for Roblox. Setting a reference price is needed in a direct listing for the stock to begin trading, but shares don’t actually trade hands based on that price.While banks don’t underwrite shares as they do in an IPO, they do advise the company on the listing. Roblox is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. Roblox shares are trading on the NYSE under the symbol RBLX.(Updates with board observer’s comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Penumbra Deadline Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Penumbra To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" or the "Company") (NYSE:PEN) and reminds investors of the March 16, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities ...

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Divided Cannot Stand? Boeing Breaks Out, GME, Bitcoin In Focus

    The Dow rallied to a high as Boeing led real economy stocks. But the Nasdaq erased gains. GME stock and Bitcoin rose in volatile fashion.

  • Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID bill passes in Congress

    [HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI]: “On this vote, the yeas are 220, the nays are 211. The motion is adopted.”The U.S. Congress on Wednesday passed one of the largest economic stimulus packages in U.S. history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major legislative win. [U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN]: “This bill represents a historic, historic victory for the American people.” The House of Representatives gave final approval to the measure, which provides direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and increased funding for vaccine distribution. Approval in the Democratic-controlled House came after weeks of partisan debate and wrangling in Congress. Although many Republicans supported coronavirus relief under former President Donald Trump, not a single Republican lawmaker voted for the bill in the House or Senate.Democrats see the legislation as a critical response to a pandemic that has killed more than 528,000 people in the country and thrown millions out of work. [DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER]: “It will put money in Americans’ pockets. It will put children back in classrooms. It will put millions of Americans back to work and reopen businesses safely.” Republicans said the measure was too costly and packed with wasteful progressive priorities. [REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE LAUREN BOEBERT]: "This is nothing more than a trashy spending spree while doing nothing for those who have suffered the most from this China virus." Nevertheless, Republican-leaning states are due to get a disproportionate share of many of its benefits, including education and child-care aid per resident, according to estimates from two congressional committees. And it’s popular with the public. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 70% of Americans support the plan.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden plans to sign the bill Friday, and that he, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden would hit the road to promote it to Americans.“I’m going to talk about what comes next….” The bill’s passage comes as Biden prepares to deliver his first primetime address to the nation Thursday, marking one year since the country’s first COVID-19 shutdowns.

  • Alleged Capitol rioter arrested after boasting on hot mic about vulgar act on Pelosi desk

    ‘I was in there and for the most part almost nobody did anything wrong’

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • CDC issues new COVID guidelines

    The agency is giving the green light to small maskless gatherings of people who are fully vaccinated, but not to travel. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest.

  • Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

    Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored.