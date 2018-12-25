Is Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s (HEL:VERK) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

The direct benefit for Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (HEL:VERK), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is VERK will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Is VERK right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. Either VERK does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. A single-digit revenue growth of 7.1% for VERK is considerably low for a small-cap company. While its low growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, the company may have high growth projects in the pipeline to justify the trade-off.

HLSE:VERK Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Does VERK’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since Verkkokauppa.com Oyj doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. With current liabilities at €66m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.55x. Generally, for Online Retail companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Having no debt on the books means VERK has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. Since there is also no concerns around VERK’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Going forward, VERK’s financial situation may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how VERK has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Verkkokauppa.com Oyj to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

