Vermilion Co. judge announces retirement

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County judge is stepping down from the bench later this year to retire.

Associate Judge Derek Girton announced on Friday that he will be retiring at the start of July. He has been a judge since 2010 and has been assigned to Vermilion County throughout his tenure.

“I was born in Vermilion County, but then moved away as a small child. My wife, Laura, and I chose to move back when I graduated Law School. It was here where we wanted to raise our children and make a home. Neither of us ever had any regrets about our decision and I know both of our boys will also always consider Vermilion County home,” Girton said in a statement. “Serving as an Associate Judge for Vermilion County provided me an opportunity to give back to a community that gave me so much. I cannot put into words how much I appreciate the chance to serve in this capacity and will miss all the great people with whom I had the honor to work.”

Girton graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in economics before attending law school at Ohio Northern University. After moving back to Vermilion County, he practiced law as a partner in the Danville firm Acton & Snyder, primarily focusing on cases surrounding family law and criminal defense.

In 2010, he was appointed as an Associate Judge in Vermilion County, where he remained for the rest of his career. His position entailed handling many court calls from civil small claims, to eviction, traffic, misdemeanor, divorce and order of protection cases. He also served for 12 years as the presiding judge of the county’s drug court. In 2022, he was assigned to join the felony division where he helped transition the judiciary in its implementation of the Pre-Trail Fairness Act.

“The diverse nature of the associate divisions requires the judges to be knowledgeable, resourceful, and versatile, and Judge Girton is all of these,” said Fifth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy. “We are proud of the work he performed for the people of Vermilion County, and will miss him as a trusted colleague and friend.”

The process to fill Judge Girton’s vacancy will begin late February this year, beginning with a request to the Supreme Court for authority to fill the position. Assuming permission is granted, an application period will start early March with hopes of naming the new judge this April.

“Judge Girton’s thoughtfulness and courtesy in providing the judiciary timely notice of his retirement plans, will allow the new judge ample time to wind down their caseload or practice and assume the office on July 3,” Judge O’Shaughnessy added.

