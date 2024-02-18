Vermilion Co. Master Gardeners hosting annual Garden Day Festival

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Master Gardeners (VCMG) are inviting the community to their annual Garden Day Festival on March 9.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bremer Conference Center at Danville Area Community College. The festival has been a local tradition for over 25 years. This year’s celebration will feature unique vendors, a silent auction, donation baskets, door prizes, and four speakers from Illinois Extension as well as local and national businesses.

City of Danville unveils new logo

Illinois Extension Educator Chris Enroth will present “Building Healthy Soil for Your Landscape,” explaining the importance of soil and how to manage it. Fellow Extension Educator Jennifer Fishburn will talk about gardening with “Culinary Herbs and Pollinating Insects.”

Marshall Dirks, Vice President of Marketing for Proven Winners, will help gardeners create their spring shopping lists with “What’s New with Proven Winners?” Then Toby Brown of Lingley Brothers Sweetcorn will help answer “What’s Wrong with My Tomatoes?” by covering the basics of sanitation, irrigation, soil, crop rotation, spacing, diseases, and pruning.

Tickets cost $30 and will include lunch from the DACC Culinary Arts School, a goodie bag, access to all speakers and more. All proceeds go to Master Gardener Projects in Vermilion County. Register at go.illinois.edu/GardenDay2024.

Those in need of reasonable accommodations should call the VCMG office at 217-442-8615.

To learn more about the VCMG, visit go.illinois.edu/VCMG or email Jenney Hanrahan at jhanraha@illinois.edu. You can also visit their office at 3164 North Vermilion Street in Danville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.