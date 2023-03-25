Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Vermilion Energy's shares on or after the 30th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vermilion Energy has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of CA$16.99. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Vermilion Energy paid out just 3.5% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 4.3% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Vermilion Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Vermilion Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 73% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Vermilion Energy looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Vermilion Energy's dividend payments per share have declined at 16% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Vermilion Energy is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Has Vermilion Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Vermilion Energy is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Vermilion Energy looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Vermilion Energy that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

